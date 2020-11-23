FG’ll overhaul Eagles –Dare

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, at the weekend pledged that the Federal Government would overhaul the senior national football team, Super Eagles, to ensure they get to the best possible height in world football.

The minister also promised to align the Nigeria Football’s administrative architecture to the aspirations to that of the people. Speaking on the two recent lack-lustre display in the back-to-back African Cup of Nations qualifying series against Sierra Leone, the minister, who apologized to Nigerians for Eagles’ disappointing outings against the Leone Stars, said the results have once again highlighted the urgency in restructuring the national team, adding that the games showed that the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr cannot meet Nigerians’ aspirations.

Dare said, “Football sometimes throws up unpredictable outcomes. We believe in the skills and talents of Super Eagles players. The team’s set up to correct the obvious lapses.

“We believe that when we hire a technical adviser; when we put our fate in the hands of some people, we expect some returns. If you hire a manager for your company and you don’t get the results you expect, you have the right to review your operation and take very critical decisions.

“My point is that we are going to sit back, review what has happened and determine whether the players are qualified or not to play for the team. We will also look at the Technical Adviser and also the entire people involved in football administration and the Super Eagles.

“You see when you fail to do the necessary checks, then you run the risk of repeating the same mistakes, failures and disappointments.” Dare dismissed the claim in some quarters that he has no power to wade into the Super Eagles since there are elected officers in charge of the country’s football.

