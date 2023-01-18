News Top Stories

FG’ll pay CONUA salary for ASUU’s 8-month strike period –Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

*CONUA, NAMDA fake and illegal-ASUU

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, yesterday revealed that the alleged lack of transparency, democracy and the failure of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to render proper account of it’s check off dues culminated in the grievances that spurred considerations for registration of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA). But in a swift reaction, ASUU’s President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, insisted that the registration of CONUA and NAMDA was illegal and against the rules guiding the Trade Union Act.

Ngige, who made this known while presenting certificates of registration to both unions, said they have been officially gazetted in conformity with section 3:2 of the International Trade Union Convention and thus entitled to all labour rights as enshrined in the International Trade Unions’ constitution. According to him, both unions were also registered to unbundle ASUU as well as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

He said: “Prior to 2020 CONUA had approached the Ministry complaining of lack of democracy, and transparency in the leadership of ASUU, especially in rendering proper account of their check-up dues remitted from the government. “Based on these grievances the Ministry decided to register the members of CONUA to operate as a full-fledged union for which we have issued a certificate of registration and gazetting which is part of section 3:2 of the ITU. “Unbundling is not new, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NEPA and NNPC has been unbundled.” Meanwhile, Osodeke has insisted that the registration of CONUA and NAMDA was illegal and against the rules guiding the Trade Union Act. The ASUU President said: “We are in court because they are fake, they are against the rule. “There are Supreme Court judgement against such issues because what the Minister is doing is against what the Trade Union Act said. “He (Ngige) is a Minister who is no more making news and he decided to make one. “If you watch in the past three months he has not been makingnews, hehasnotbeen making any news headline.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How I will handle IPOB – Buhari  

Posted on Author Reporter

Wale Elegbede President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the separatist and proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has tentacles almost everywhere, just as he vowed to stop them from a further reign of terror in the South-East. Speaking on Thursday during a recorded AriseTV interview, President Buhari said he has given orders to the military […]
News

We’ve resolved to support Constitution amendment to establish State Police Bagos

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has said that he will support an amendment of the constitution for the establishment of state police to curb the current attacks and insecurity that have engulfed parts of Nigeria. “I represent the good People of Jos South/Jos East […]
News

Malaria eradication’ll save Nigeria N2trn by 2030 – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the eradication of malaria will save the country about N687 billion in 2022 and N2 trillion in 2030. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the inauguration of the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC) chaired by the founder and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. This came as Buhari […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica