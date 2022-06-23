News Top Stories

FG’ll soon implement Oronsaye Report – SGF

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has given the assurance that the reports of the Committee on civil service reform chaired by Mr. Steve Oronsaye would soon be implemented by the government. This was disclosed yesterday by the Permanent secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Dr. Maurice Mbaeri, while responding to questions at a media parley organized by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Esan, in commemoration of the 2022 Civil Service Week in Abuja. Mbaeri explained that the two committees set up by the President to look into the reports had concluded their assignments and would soon submit their findings for implementation. He said the first committee was saddled with the task of reviewing the white paper while the second was to evaluate all other government agencies established after the submission of the report.

 

