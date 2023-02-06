FGM: 4.3m girls at risk this year – UNICEF,UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Monday said 4.3 millon girls are at risk of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

UNICEF and UNFPA stated this in a joint statement on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation signed by Eddie Wright and Helen Wylie.

The organisations said the figure is projected to reach 4.6 million by 2030.

“This year, 4.3 million girls are at risk of female genital mutilation, according to the latest UNFPA estimates. This number is projected to reach 4.6 million by 2030, as conflict, climate change, rising poverty and inequality continue to hinder efforts to transform gender and social norms that underpin this harmful practice and disrupt programmes that help protect girls,” they said.

