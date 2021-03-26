FGM eradication: NGO in Ekiti begins grassroots’ surveillance

Health

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

In a bid to eradicate Female Genital   Mutilation (FGM), surveillance teams have been set up in various communities across Ekiti State in a bid to checkmate the age-old practice
Ekiti was rated second in the country as the state that has the highest number of FGM cases, sequel to this the Ekiti State government under the current administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi imposed a stringent penalty against perpetrators of FGM, promulgated a law that stipulated the payment of a N200, 000 fine/one-year imprisonment for FGM offenders.
In an attempt to complement and tow the line of government  in tackling the menace, a Non-govermental Organisation, under the aegis of  New Generation Girls and Women Development  Initiative (NIGAWD), set up surveillance teams at the grassroots across the state  to monitor and sensitize people on the need to abandon the practice of FGM.
NIGAWD Thursday organised a one-day event to overview the activities of the team at Efon Alaye, Efon Local Government Area of the state.
At the event, supported by the United Nations Population Fund, the Executive Director of NIGAWD, Mrs Abimbola Aladejare-Salako, explained the event was organised  to review the activities of the surveillance team in the community.
She said: “The Team was created last year and charged with the responsibility of monitoring  activities of FGM in Efon. For instance if they noticed a pregnant woman in their environs, they monitor the woman till she gives birth, they would find out the gender of the baby, if it’s a girl, the surveillance team must educate, sensitize the parent and ensure the baby is not mutilated.”

