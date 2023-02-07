FGM: Nigeria accounts for 3rd highest number, 4.3m at risk this year –UNICEF, UNFPA

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have said Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) worldwide, with 4.3 million girls at risk this year.

The UNICEF and UNFPA in a joint-statement by Ulla E. Mueller, and Christian Munduate, who are Representatives of their organisations in Nigeria, said 4.3 million girls are at risk of female genital mutilation in 2023 alone, while thefigurewillreach4.6million by 2030 as conflict, climate change, rising poverty and inequality continue to hinder efforts to transform gender and social norms that underpin this harmful practice and disruptprogrammesthathelp protect girls. The statement, however, noted that FGM prevalence in Nigeria was decreasing among women aged 15-49, according to data from the Multiple Indicator Survey (MICS) in 2021. Similarly, it said the prevalence among girls aged zero to 14 decreased from 25 to 8 per cent during the same period of MICS 2021.

Mueller and Munduate said thesignificantdecreasein prevalence among girls aged zero-14 is a welcome development, given that an estimated 86 per cent of females aged 15-49 were subjected to FGM before the age of five. The statement read: “Female genital mutilation (FGM) violates the rights of women and girls and limits their opportunities for the future in health, education and income. Rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances, it is an act of genderbased violence that harms girls’ bodies, dims their future, and endangers their lives. “Changing gender and social norms that encourage FGM is critical.

Men and boys are powerful allies in the effort. Increasingly, they are challenging power dynamics within their families and communities and supporting women and girls as agents of change.” They said UNFPA-UNICEF global joint programme on the elimination of FGM has supported over 3,000 initiatives within the last five years where men and boys actively advocated to bring an end to the practice while the UNJP has supported the engagement of 807 men’s and boys’ networks to actively advocate to bring an end to the practice. “But we know that change is possible. With just eight years left to reach the global target of eliminating FGM, only collective and well-funded action across a diverse groupof stakeholderscanend this harmful practice.” UNICEF and UNFPA stated this in a joint-statement on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation signed by Eddie Wright and Helen Wylie.

