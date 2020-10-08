FGM should be declared global pandemic – Abu

Chief Augustine Abu is a Child Specialist and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Social Value and Early Childhood Development (CESVED). In this interview, he said female genital mutilation (FGM) should be declared a pandemic as COVID-19 to bring an end to the phenomenon. UCHENNA INYA reports

Female genital mutilation (FGM) has become a public health issue such that almost everybody has joined the crusade to end it. What do you think is the cause?

People need to join the campaigns because it affects everyone in the society. When a girl or a woman is cut the present, after and future effect is felt globally. Why do I say so? The women and girls that are cut carry over the pain and trauma from the practice to their husbands’ houses, carry the pain and shock to their respective places of work as well as carry the medical implications to hospitals and other care homes when is time for child bearing. All these negative feedbacks are affecting the whole society. That is why everyone must join the crusade to end female genital mutilation (FGM) and protect over 7,000 nerve endings that link to the clitoris from being cut and destroyed just for no medical reasons.

What is the best place to take this war against FGM to?

There is no specific place to mention because the practice is not only done in the village or rural areas. It is not limited within the lower class; FGM is practiced at all levels of human existence. It is done in the villages , cities, rich homes and poor homes, in dirty environments, neat environments and conducted by trained and untrained personnel. The media at all levels, need to champion this campaigns and use their power to reach out to the grass roots, stakeholders, young ones, cooperate organisations, international bodies, among others. In fact the three gate ways to the woman and girl child in the process of FGM include parents, trained and untrained medical persons doing the cutting and religious leaders. Parents are the commanders of the children and the religious leaders at all levels, be they traditional, Christian or Islamic based. Today these three strong passage gate ways to prevent FGM have not performed well. In the religious houses, one is asked to go for HIV, pregnancy, sickle cell tests plus others but none of these three gate ways has ever asked intending marriage couples to go for FGM/Cutting (FGM/C) test. The same is applicable when individuals are looking for jobs. They are asked to go for different kinds of tests but FGM/C test is not included. Can the society then know that such a social norm should be done away with? How can the mutilators know that the practice is bad? How can proposed husbands know that their marriage is under threat from the complications that follow FGM? I think we all need to wake up to our responsibilities.

What are the challenges facing the fight against FGM in the country?

The challenges are worrisome. Many don’t seem to really understand what they are doing and the approaches to reach out to the people. Similarly, many do not really have a deep understanding about FGM/C, neither do some have the passion and commitment to end FGM/C. On FGM/C prevalent rate statistics, those that are in charge of providing the true statistics don’t reach out to grassroots and media campaigners across the states and the grassroots to get in-depth analysis and facts about the survey and happenings. Those that are funding the cause to end FGM in most cases end up funding the wrong people. How can you support an organisation that said it is working to end FGM/C when such organisations don’t even know how such remote communities look like.

They end up in city capital and Abuja with tea or coffee cups but say they are in the communities with tales of lies, pictures and dotted videos while those on the front line are struggling day in day out to end FGM/C in the communities and media targeting all. Do you know that thousands of the people and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) end up on the surface of social media without reaching the grassroots?

In as much as the social media plays a major and great role for the global community to know that FGM/C is a negative social norm, we should try to come to the grassroots get stories and work to amplify on the social media. We can have the best of Zoom meetings, the best of Twitter and so on but we all need to connect with the communities and media so that we can meet the 2030 set deadline to end FGM/C. On the enforcement of the laws to punish those that practice FGM/C, many local governments and states are yet to bring to book those that practice FGM/C so as to make them face the full wrought of the law. I must appreciate some First ladies in some states for strengthening the various institutions that are working to end FGM/C. Among them are the First Ladies of Ebonyi State, Osun State, Cross River, Ekiti State, Lagos State, among others. FGM/C should be declared a global pandemic just as COVID-19 because it is the practice that affects all. Within a matter of one year FGM should be a thing of the past. Participatory dialogue approach is key to getting everyone including media stakeholders involved to work together in ending FGM/C.

Who are the perpetrators of FGM/C?

The FGM/C practitioners are the direct or indirect persons that the mother and father of the vulnerable entrusted their girls and women to, such as grandmothers, mothers, guardians, neighbours, fathers, traditional birth attendants (TBAs), trained medical personal and others. Even some medical practitioners are not helping matters over their role in FGM/C because some of them promote it.

What is the place of your organisation in the fight against FGM?

The Center for Social Value and Early Childhood Development is in the forefront, working to end FGM/C. It is a grassroots organisation that ensures the campaigns get to the grassroots and it uses the media to amplify ending FGM/C. The organisation is also involved in training media personnel on how to end FGM/C by providing education on the ways to report FGM/C matters, the appropriate use of language and networking strategies with other media outfits to achieve faster and better results. The Center for Social Value and Early Childhood Development is working with Amplify Change which is also involved in conducting small group community counseling services on FGM/C, football competitions to bring youths together in the campaigns by using football to amplify the massages, engaging students to end FGM/C, training medical persons on the best ways and time to communicate with their patients about FGM/C. We also reach out to religious leaders and political stakeholders on ending FGM/C. In fact, we use holistic dialogue and participatory approach which results in better and meaningful success story in ending FGM/C, while targeting the 2030 deadline to end the menace.

