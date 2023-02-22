FGN bond attracts N45bn from retail investors

Business

Retail Investors in the capital market staked the sum of N45. 135 billion in Federal Government of Nigeria bond as at the end of 2022.

Director-General of DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, confirmed the sum invested on Tuesday in Lagos at the engagement with distribution agents and market stakeholders for final demonstration of the FGN Securities Subscription Portal.

According to her, “since its introduction in March 2017, the FGNSB has performed relatively well. Total subscription from 2017 to December 2022 was N45.135 billion with investors coming from the six (6) geo-political zones and the Federal Capital Territory.” The D-G said that work-ing with the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), the portal would be launched in about onemonth time.

She said that the FGBSB had great potential to attract more retail investors and driving the secondary bond market. Her words: “The DMO believes that the product has more potential than what has been achieved so far and has for now, identified two ways to achieve much higher volumes and numbers of investors.

“In 2022 we embarked on investor sensitization programmes across a number of cities in Nigeria, this strategy proved successful as total subscription almost doubled from N8.396 billion in 2021 to N16.589 billion in 2022. “Given this outcome, the DMO plans more of such sensitisation, as well as wider publicity.”

Oniha said that DMO would work closely with the CSCS to deploy technology as a major strategy for attracting more investors to the bond market. She said: “The other strategy is to deploy technology to the process to make the subscription fast, easy and overall, more convenient.

“The CSCS has developed a Portal through which investors can subscribe for FGNSB. “The DMO has worked with the CSCS to develop the Portal and it has been tested with Distribution agents for the FGNSB

 

