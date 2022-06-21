FG’s $40m empowerment fund for women in oil industry impactful – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that the Federal Government’s $40 million fund to empower women in the oil industry had been very impactful.

He stated that the fund was different from the $300 million Nigerian Content Initiative (NCI) Fund, which is available to women and men, who meet the criteria. The minister spoke in Lagos at the 2022 Nigerian Women in Oil and Gas Conference organised by the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF) Diversity Sectoral Working Group (DSWG).

At the conference titled: “Leveraging Opportunities for Women in the Oil and Gas Industry,” Sylva stated that the Federal Government had been deliberately implementing gender-friendly policies that would promote women’s inclusion in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, although women made up 48 per cent of the global workforce, they only accounted for 22 per cent of the labour force in the oil and gas sector. The minister said that the oil and gas industry played a pivotal role in the socioeconomic development of the world and would continue to play this key role in spite of the growing call for the energy transition.

He noted that harnessing the natural endowment, strength, intuition, knowledge and expertise of women for the growth of the industry has become a fundamental truth. According to him, women needed one another to survive the realities of the sector, whether locally or internationally.

The minister appealed to the various women groups in the sector to work together in championing the course of women in the industry. Sylva said: “The Nigerian government has been deliberate in gender-friendly policies.

This is aimed at increasing access to funding, award of contracts and support for research and development in the interest of women operators in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. This government, through its Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) – Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) partnership, has rolled out a $40 million fund to empower women in the oil industry.

“This is separate from the $300 million Nigerian Content Initiative (NCI) Fund, which is equally available to women (and men) who meet the criteria. It is estimated that women occupy about 50 per cent of non-technical positions at entry-level compared to only 15 per cent of technical and field role positions. “Gender diversity and inclusion decrease with seniority.

There is only a tiny proportion of women in executive positions. The percentage of women in the industry drops over time from 36 per cent to 24 per cent between the middle and executive level, a recent study by Global Energy Talent Index Report has indicated.”

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, called on more women to participate in the oil and gas space, adding that it is a significant contribution to the economy. She appealed to the leadership of the NCDMB to consider replicating the board’s Project 100 Companies by creating a model exclusively for women-owned Nigerian companies

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...