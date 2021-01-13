FG’s 774 special jobs: Nasarawa gov charges beneficiaries to be self-reliant

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday charged beneficiaries of the 774 jobs special public works programme of the Federal Government to utilise the opportunity to be self-reliant. He gave the charge at a ceremony to flag off the programme in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

According to him, the programme came at the right time, when the global economy had been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to joblessness, reduction in income, collapse of small and medium scale industries and businesses, rising unemployment, poverty and death, among other negative impacts.

The governor, who described the programme as a veritable tool through which 13,000 unemployed indigenes of the state would be touched positively in the next three months by the scheme, and urged them to reciprocate the federal government’s gesture by their commitment to duty.

Governor Sule lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, saying that his administration would support the Federal Government’s efforts in empowering the youth through initiative that would make them self-reliant. In a speech at the occasion, Acting Director- General, National Directorate of Employment (NDA),

Abubakar Nuhu, said President Buhari had approved the implementation of the 774 jobs Special Public Works programme after a successful conduct of the pilot phase of the programme in eight states of Adamawa, Borno, Jigawa, Edo, Ekiti, Kwara and Ebonyi and Katsina states.

He said all the participants had been duly documented and their bank details captured by designated banks to guarantee a fraud free, transparent and fair service delivery.

Chairman of the Special Public Works programme in Nasarawa State, Hon. Kasim Mohammed, lauded President Buhari for the initiative, saying that the beneficiaries in the 13 Local government Areas of the state were documented and ready for the job.

He said N780 million would be injected into the state monthly for the payment of salary of the participants and appealed to the state government for logistic support

