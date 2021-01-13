News

FG’s 774 special jobs: Nasarawa gov charges beneficiaries to be self-reliant

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday charged beneficiaries of the 774 jobs special public works programme of the Federal Government to utilise the opportunity to be self-reliant. He gave the charge at a ceremony to flag off the programme in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

 

According to him, the programme came at the right time, when the global economy had been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to joblessness, reduction in income, collapse of small and medium scale industries and businesses, rising unemployment, poverty and death, among other negative impacts.

 

The governor, who described the programme as a veritable tool through which 13,000 unemployed indigenes of the state would be touched positively in the next three months by the scheme, and urged them to reciprocate the federal government’s gesture by their commitment to duty.

 

Governor Sule lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, saying that his administration would support the Federal Government’s efforts in empowering the  youth through initiative that would make them self-reliant. In a speech at the occasion, Acting Director- General, National Directorate of Employment (NDA),

 

Abubakar Nuhu, said President Buhari had approved the implementation of the 774 jobs Special Public Works programme after a successful conduct of the pilot phase of the programme in eight states of Adamawa, Borno, Jigawa, Edo, Ekiti, Kwara and Ebonyi and Katsina states.

 

He said all the participants had been duly documented and their bank details captured by designated banks to guarantee a fraud free, transparent and fair service delivery.

 

Chairman of the Special Public Works programme in Nasarawa State, Hon. Kasim Mohammed, lauded President Buhari for the initiative, saying that the beneficiaries in the 13 Local government Areas of the state were documented and ready for the job.

 

He said N780 million would be injected into the state monthly for the payment of salary of the participants and appealed to the state government for logistic support

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Apapa: Stop cutting corners, Presidential TaskTeam tasks stakeholders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  The Presidential Task Team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa, has called on the stakeholders on the axis to stop cutting corners and play by the established rules and regulations in order to sustain the success recorded on traffic management in the area. According to the Presidential Task Team, most of the […]
News

Obi: Rising poverty in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has decried the rising poverty in the country, and said it is a threat to national growth. Obi, who is former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, said the growing poverty rate in Nigeria should worry every concerned […]
News

A’Ibom NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Posted on Author Reporter

  The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom state has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation. In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister. Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica