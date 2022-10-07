News

FG’s abandoned properties can benefit economy if well managed-Gbajabiamila

Posted on

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the quantum of Federal Government abandoned properties across the nation can help in improving the economy if well managed. He stated this yesterday while declaring opened the investigation into Federal Government’s abandoned assets by the House ad hoc committee led by Jonathan Gbefwi Gaza, in Abuja.

He said: “Across the country, several properties belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria have been abandoned, and others severely underutilised for many years. “The Federal Government of Nigeria possesses a large stock of abandoned properties that could become viable assets for the benefit of the Nigerian people if managed properly.”

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Henry Nwawuba, said the House resolved to help identify these assets and take legislative action to help ensure they are either put to good use or transferred to provide income for the Federal Government of Nigeria. In his welcome remarks, chairman of the ad hoc committee, Jonaathan Gaza, said in order to achieve its mandate, the committee requires the assistance of stakeholders and citizens to provide information, context, and expertise. He said the existence of abandoned government property, valued in the hundreds of billions, left to deteriorate should trouble all our con-ciences. “These projects are a visual manifestation of the excesses and failure to plan effectively and execute efficiently that has hampered our national growth and development for many years.”

 

Our Reporters

