FG’s absence at Madiebo’s funeral shows the war is not over – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The absence of the Federal Government at the funeral of late Gen. Alexandra Madiebo has been described as an indication that the civil war is not over yet. Madiebo was an officer of the Nigerian Army before joining the defunct Biafran Army at the outbreak of the Nigerian civil war as the GOC of the Biafran Army.

Those present at the funeral were retired military officers from the Eastern Nigeria as well as retired Police officers while Gov Charles Soludo was represented by the Special Adviser in Political Affairs Dr Alex Obiogbolu. Recall that late Col Emma Nwobosi, a Sandhurst trained soldier, met a similar fate at his funeral when there was no Federal Government’s representative at his funeral.

This development according to the first Republic Minister for Aviation, Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi, is yet an indication that the wounds of the civil war have refused to heal, adding that it should not discourage the younger generation from being focused at all times. According to the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene; “If the Federal Government were well communicated which I believe they did and they failed to honour the invitation, then, it shows that the war is not over yet. “For us here in Igbo land, the war has ended. But to them out there, the war is not over yet and this goes to show that the policy of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction by the then Gen Yakubu Gowon is of no effect”.

 

