FG’s arguments on fuel price hike false, say experts

Experts in the oil and gas sector have said all arguments presented by the Federal Government to justify the increase in fuel price from N148 per litre to N162 per litre were false.

They alleged that the increase was inspired by the policy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to further increase the poverty level of Nigerians, which would in turn under-develop the nation.

Izielen Agbon made this known while presenting a research work as a lead paper at a roundtable organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on ‘Deregulation of the Oil and Gas Downstream Petroleum sub- Sector’ on Monday in Abuja.

Accusing the Federal Government of only presenting limited information that fitted its narrative, Agbon revealed that the government failed in implementing mitigating measures as advised by the IMF, to cushion the effect of the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The paper reads in part: “The current fuel price hike will increase the poverty and suffering of the ordinary Nigerian. Nigeria has a population of 206 million with 52 per cent living in urban areas and 48 per cent in rural areas.

In 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimated that 82.9 million people (about 40.2 per cent of the population) live in poverty.

“A poor person was defined as a person living on N377 per day or N137430 per year. Nigerians survive on less than N377/ day. They spend 56.65 per cent (about N214/day) on food, 11.5 per cent (N43/ day) on transport and fuel, 12.3 per cent (N46/day) on health and education, 12.7 per cent (N48/day) on rent, household goods and clothing and the rest 6.85 per cent (N26/day) on services and water.

“All the daily mobile transportation done by 83 million poor Nigerians is PMS dependent. A PMS price hike therefore affects the price of transport and all commodities transported by road.

For instance, when the Federal Government increases the PMS price by 11.7 per cent, the prices of transportation increases by more than 50 per cent and the price of food goes up by almost 100 per cent.

