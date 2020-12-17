FG’s ban on sugar importation not affected by AfCTA – Council

Notwithstanding enforcement of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) in 2021, the Federal Government insists that the policy banning sugar importation subsists. The backward integration policy of the sugar sector, government declared, will be implemented. Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Development Council, Dr. Latif Busari, declared government’s position at a chat with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Federal Government had, in 2013, banned the importation of raw sugar into the country in a bid to raise local sugar production to attain selfsufficiency, stem the tide of high level importation, create huge number of jobs as well as contribute to the production of ethanol and generation of electricity. Despite the objectives of the AfCFTA to liberalise trade within the African continent, Busari said the Federal Government would not allow the importation of sugar into the country as such move negates the Backward Integration Strategy as encapsulated under the Nigeria Sugar Masterplan.

The Federal Government’s plan for the sector is to guarantee huge return on investments for all players, attain selfsufficiency, create jobs, generate electricity and derive other benefits of the sugarcane value chain as contained in the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan. He restated government’s readiness to build a globally competitive sugar industry, adding that the implementation of the Af- CFTA would not affect the plan of government for the sugar sector. But Busari, who was represented at the briefing by the Director, Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Hezekiah Kolawole, said the importation of sugar will not be included in AfCFTA as it takes off in January next year.

He said based on the implementation of the pact, the Nigeria Sugar Masterplan has already been secured under the AfCFTA. “The implementation of the Nigerian Sugar Masterplan has been classified in a section under the Af- CFTA that will allow us to continue the implementation of this programme till the very end.

“So, importation of sugar will not be included under the AfCFTA when it starts in January. And you know that there is the rule of origin principle under AfCFTA that makes it difficult to import sugar from elsewhere and say you want to export it to another country. “What you must export is something that you manufacture in your own country that you can export under this AfCFTA platform.”

Like this: Like Loading...