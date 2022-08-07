FG’s borrowing from CBN hits N20trn

The Federal Government’s total borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means Advances, hit N20 trillion (about S47billion) as of March 31 2022, details of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) released by the Budget Office of the Federation on Friday, show.

According to the report, the FG’s obligations to the CBN are yet to be added to the nation’s outstanding public debt, which stood at N41.6 trillion as of March 31, 2022.

It, however, stated that even if FG’s borowing from the apex bank is added to the public debt, Nigeria remains within the government’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The report said: “Nigeria’s total public debt as at March 2022 stood at N41.6 trillion. This represents a N2.048 trillion or 5 per cent increase in three months when compared to the N39.56 trillion recorded as at December 2021. This however does not include FGN’s CBN Ways and Means outstandings currently estimated at about N20 trillion.

“The Federal Government has sustained public expenditures to support economic recovery by resorting to debt in the face of weak revenue performance. The borrowings are mostly for capital expenditure and human development, as specified in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (2007).

“Public debts are from a combination of domestic and external sources. Domestic debt stock accounts for approximately 60 per cent of total debt stock. Total external debt is currently $38.39bn. Government is striving to keep public debt within stainable limits; total Public Debt-to GDP ratio currently stands at 22.47 per cent (excluding Ways & Means). Even with Ways & Means, it still remains within Nigeria’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent.”

The report further stated: “The actual expenditure for FY 2021 was N13.04 trillion (89.5 per cent more than the Budget) as against the FGN Budget of N14.57 trillion. Recurrent expenditure was slightly higher than budget.

“The higher than-budgeted debt service cost was due to interest on Ways and Means. Of the N9.15 trillion spent on recurrent expenditure, N3.71 trillion was spent on personnel costs and pensions. Debt service was N4.22 trillion, representing 35 per cent of aggregate expenditure and 69 per cent of total revenue. The actual capital spending of N3.39 trillion was less than the budget by 31.9 per cent.”

Data obtained from the CBN shows that the Ways and Means balance as at the end of 2021 was N17.4 trillion. This means that the balance increased by N2.6trillion in the first three months of this year.

According to Section 38 of the CBN Act, 2007, the apex bank may grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the bank may determine.

However, the CBN Act stipulates that monetary financing of fiscal deficits should not exceed 5 per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the Federal Government.

Sunday Telegraph’s findings indicate that the CBN lent the government a total of N4.34 trillion and N4.38 in 2021 and 2020 respectively, as government revenues dropped sharply as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on oil revenues.

In one of its recent reports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned that: “The increasing reliance on CBN overdrafts has come with negative consequences. The financing is costly for the Federal Government at interest rates of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) plus 300 basis points, and for the CBN, with sterilisation done through the issuance of OMO bills.”

In January 2019, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced that her Ministry and the CBN were working on plans to convert loans from the apex bank into tradeable securities.

