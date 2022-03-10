‘FG’s convoy team to Second Niger bridge not involved in road crash’

No fatal crash occurred during Tuesday’s inspection of the Second Niger by a Federal Government team led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. A statement issued yesterday by Hakeem Bello, the Special Adviser, Communications to Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said: “Contrary to the sensational report making the rounds on the social media, the Team which also comprised the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Uche Orji, on arrival at the Asaba Airport in Delta State visited the Interchange along Owerri-Onitsha Road and the East approach to the Bridge in Onitsha from where they walked across to the West approach.

“After a media briefing by members of the Team, the Chief of Staff was conducted to the West approach at Asaba and the Toll Plaza of the Bridge before returning to Abuja. “It was discovered much later that one of the vehicles in the team of the Commissioner of Police from Anambra State had a mishap during which two policemen sustained injuries.”

