‘FG’s domestic borrowing’ll keep crowding out private sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect domestic borrowing by the Federal Government to continue to crowd out the private sector given the growing fiscal deficit. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released yesterday, state that credit growth of the government continued to exceed all other monetary aggregates that they track.

Specifically, citing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data, they noted that although credit extension to the private sector has been on an uptrend in recent months, it was still surpassed by credit extension to the government. The analysts stated: “The latest data for October shows that credit extension to the government expanded by 75 per cent y/y, following a 76 per cent growth in September.

“According to reports, the CBN’s loans to the Federal Government via Ways and Means amounted to N23.8 trillion as at end-October 2022. “As a result, we can conclude that the government’s access to credit is crowding out lending to the private sector. “The high rate of credit extension to the government is likely to continue, due to the increasing government’s fiscal deficits. The 2023 (approved budget) implies a fiscal deficit of c.N11.0 trillion, which is higher than the revised N8.2 trillion in the 2022 budget.”

 

