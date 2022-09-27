News Top Stories

FG's domestic debt stock rises 18.8% to N3.32trn in 1 year

Federal Government’s domestic debt stock rose by N3.32 trillion (18.81per cent) between June 30, 2021 and June 30, this year, latest data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows.
New Telegraph’s analysis of data on the Federal  Government’s domestic debt profile posted on the DMO’s website, indicates that the debt stock, which stood at N17.63 trillion as at the end of June last year, steadily increased to hit N20.95trillion as of June 30 2022.
Specifically, the data shows that before hitting N20.95 trillion in June 2022, the government’s domestic debt stock rose from N17.63 trillion in June last year to N19.24trillion and N20.95 trillion as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Further analysis of the domestic debt stock by instruments as of June 30, 2022 shows that at N15.19 trillion, FGN Bonds account for 72.53per cent of the total debt stock, followed by Nigerian Treasury Bills, which at N4.50 trillion account for 21.50 per cent of the debt stock.
In a press release it issued, last week, the DMO announced that Nigeria’s total public debt stock, representing the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal  Government and the thirtysix State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was N42.84 trillion ($103.31 billion) as at June 30, 2022, compared with N41.60 trillion ($100.07 billion) for March 30, 2022. The agency put the country’s total external debt stock and total domestic debt stock as of June 30 2022 at $40.06 billion (N16.61 trillion) and N26.23 trillion ($63.24 billion) respectively. It explained: “The Total Domestic Debt Stock as at June 30, 2022, was N26.23 trillion ($63.24 billion) due to New Borrowings by the FGN to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation (Repeal and Enactment) Act, as well as New Borrowings by State Governments and the FCT. “The Total Public Debt to GDP as at June 30, 2022, was 23.06 per cent compared to the ratio of 23.27 per cent as at March 30, 2022, and remains within Nigeria’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent. While the FGN continues to implement revenue-generating initiatives in the non-oil sector and block leakages in the oil sector, Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio remains high.” Reacting to the DMO’s data, analysts at FBNQuest Research, in a note released yesterday, stated that that the FGN’s total domestic debt stock of N20.9t trillion ($50.5bn) was “roughly equivalent to 12.1 per cent of 2021 GDP.” They, however, pointed out that “the domestic debt balance excludes bonds issued by AMCON (held by the CBN), and other public agencies, and the CBN’s ways and means advances used to cover the unfunded portion of the FGN’s budget deficit. Including these would bring the FGN’s domestic debt stock to around 26 per cent of GDP.” The analysts stated: “FGN’s accumulation of domestic debt continues to rise unabatedly. In Q2’22, the FGN’s domestic debt increased by 19 per cent y/y and accounted for c.80 per centof the nation’s domestic debt. The key driver has been the DMO’s record issuance of FGN bonds at monthly primary market auctions this year. The agency issued N1.6 trillion (ex. non-competitive bids) in FGN Bonds during H1’22. This compares with N1.1 trillion issued over the same period last year. “FGN bonds accounted for 72.5 per cent of the FGN’s domestic debt, down from 75.1 per cent as at June 2021, but up from 70.7 per cent as at March 2021. Nigerian Treasury bills (NTBs) made up 21.5 per cent compared with 17.0 per cent in the year-earlier period.” According to the analysts, “while the level of debt in relation to GDP seems acceptable, the narrative is undermined by insufficient revenue collection, which leads to an unwieldy debtservice- to-revenue ratio.”

 

