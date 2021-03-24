Business

FG’s electronic platform’ll halt N2.5trn loss

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

There is move by the Federal Government to address its N2.5 trillion corporate revenue loss in the port industry annually with Cargo Tracking Note (CTN). CTN is a global initiative to monitor and verify cargo on transit from port of origin to port of destination.

 

Seaports in the country have been losing revenue to illegal importation, under invoicing, false declaration and concealment.

 

According to a report by Integrity Organisation Limited jointly funded by ActionAid and United Kingdom Aid, corruption and negative op-  erational elements had made the country lose the huge revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

 

However, it was learnt that with the new Federal Government’s directive, Nigeria will soon join other 24 countries to introduce CTN to curb losses at the port.

 

Also, when established, CTN, which is also known as Advance Cargo Declaration System (ACD), would check revenue leakages in imports and obtain information about the content of the imports coming into the country. Nigeria’s main competitors, Togo, Benin and Ghana, have introduced CTN in their ports.

 

Other countries include Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

 

In 2020, N34 billion worth of cargoes were discovered by the anti-smuggling arm of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with various infringements at Tincan and Lagos ports alone. In the process, the Service raised N17 billion debit notes against importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports.

 

 

Also, N15.6 billion was generated from contrabands seized from smugglers, while N 1.4 billion were raised from wrong classification, transfer of value and false declaration of cargoes. CTN was first introduced in Nigeria in 2009 under the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), but was suspended in 2011 following widespread criticisms by stakeholders in the maritime industry.

 

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, whose council is to handle CTN, describes it as another instrument that will add tremendously to shipping development.

 

He said: “It will boost the revenue of government in Customs revenue collection in the sense that it will abate underdeclaration and concealment. It will boost the revenue of NPA because there will be no more alteration of the manifests. It will boost the revenue of NIMASA because underdeclaration on the weight of ships will not be there any longer.

 

“You will know everything that is coming into your country. We have had many African countries having this because it is the initiation of the Union of African Shippers Council (UASC).”

 

Bello had said that the policy would be reintroduced after widespread consultations with stakeholders, especially the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), explaining that CTN would be reintroduced at a very negligible cost to stakeholders as it will also help to curb importation of arms and ammunitions into the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NITDA goes tough on data firms abusing users’ rights

Posted on Author Reporter

Caleb Onwe, Abuja   National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said it will no longer tolerate abuses of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws. NITDA Director General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday during a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy […]
Business

Customs: Again criticisms trail interception of goods on highways by strike force, FOU

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force continues to celebrate interception of goods officials released by resident Customs officers at the ports over alleged under-payments or concealments, Nigerians have condemned the activities of the so called strike force, saying its existence amounts to self indictment by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).   Some […]
Business

CBN integrates digital marine insurance certificate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the integration of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) digital marine insurance certificate with e-Form ‘M’ on the Nigeria Trade Portal. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank informed banks, Nigeria Customs Service and the general public that with effect from Monday, September 14, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica