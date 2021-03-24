FG’s electronic platform’ll halt N2.5trn loss

There is move by the Federal Government to address its N2.5 trillion corporate revenue loss in the port industry annually with Cargo Tracking Note (CTN). CTN is a global initiative to monitor and verify cargo on transit from port of origin to port of destination.

Seaports in the country have been losing revenue to illegal importation, under invoicing, false declaration and concealment.

According to a report by Integrity Organisation Limited jointly funded by ActionAid and United Kingdom Aid, corruption and negative op- erational elements had made the country lose the huge revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

However, it was learnt that with the new Federal Government’s directive, Nigeria will soon join other 24 countries to introduce CTN to curb losses at the port.

Also, when established, CTN, which is also known as Advance Cargo Declaration System (ACD), would check revenue leakages in imports and obtain information about the content of the imports coming into the country. Nigeria’s main competitors, Togo, Benin and Ghana, have introduced CTN in their ports.

Other countries include Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

In 2020, N34 billion worth of cargoes were discovered by the anti-smuggling arm of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with various infringements at Tincan and Lagos ports alone. In the process, the Service raised N17 billion debit notes against importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports.

Also, N15.6 billion was generated from contrabands seized from smugglers, while N 1.4 billion were raised from wrong classification, transfer of value and false declaration of cargoes. CTN was first introduced in Nigeria in 2009 under the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), but was suspended in 2011 following widespread criticisms by stakeholders in the maritime industry.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, whose council is to handle CTN, describes it as another instrument that will add tremendously to shipping development.

He said: “It will boost the revenue of government in Customs revenue collection in the sense that it will abate underdeclaration and concealment. It will boost the revenue of NPA because there will be no more alteration of the manifests. It will boost the revenue of NIMASA because underdeclaration on the weight of ships will not be there any longer.

“You will know everything that is coming into your country. We have had many African countries having this because it is the initiation of the Union of African Shippers Council (UASC).”

Bello had said that the policy would be reintroduced after widespread consultations with stakeholders, especially the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), explaining that CTN would be reintroduced at a very negligible cost to stakeholders as it will also help to curb importation of arms and ammunitions into the country

Like this: Like Loading...