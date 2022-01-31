FG’s extension of fuel subsidy huge blunder –CSJ

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Nigeria’s foremost public finance watchdog, has faulted the recent decision of the Federal Government to extend the subsidy on petrol for 18 months and the presentation of a N3 trillion bill by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to execute the programme. Lead Director of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, in a chat with New Telegraph, described the decision as a policy somersault and a huge blunder which tended to sweep under the carpet the numerous issues arising from the fuel subsidy imbroglio which ought to have been tackled frontally in the interest of the general public and the country. Onyekpere, a public finance expert, said that with the current move by the government, the challenge of resolving the perennial fuel subsidy palaver was very far from being over. He said that the decision to simply extend fuel subsidies was a loss to the government, organised labour, civil society as well as the private sector. “This was an opportunity missed by the government and organised labour to resolve the fuel subsidy issue once and for all. As it is now, there is no winner. We are all losers,” he said. Onyekpere also faulted the position of the NNPC on the fuel subsidy particularly its claims that Nigeria’s daily fuel consumption had hit the 65 million litres mark in an economy that had suffered two recessions in six years. He said that the government and its agencies appeared to have chosen the easy way out because of political permutations that removal of fuel subsidy could be used against them in the build up to the 2023 electioneering campaigns. The government and organised labour, he said could have done better by interrogating all the issues surrounding fuel subsidy to ensure that the right and enduring decisions were taken on the matter. According to him, the tense situation that trailed government’s proposed plans to remove fuel subsidy by June 2022 and the threats by the Nigeria Labour Congress to mobilise workers for a nationwide strike was an opportunity for both parties to sit down and interrogate all sides of the matter and not a window to postpone the evil day. “Between January and November 2021, the Federal Government had a retained revenue (which is all monies it earned from taxes and sale of crude oil) of N4.3 trillion. Out of this, it used N4.2 trillion to service debts which means what was remaining was just about N100 billion. Within the same period, the Federal Government spent N3.05 trillion to pay the salaries of its civil servants and political office holders. “In essence, after debt servicing, the money remaining in the coffers of the government was not enough to pay one month’s salary. So, about 98-99 percent of the money used to pay salaries and fund infrastructure projects were borrowed. “Now, if Nigeria were a private sector company, it would have filed for bankruptcy and declared itself insolvent. In the event that it didn’t want to do that voluntarily, its creditors could have assessed its capacity to pay back its loans and if they come to the conclusion that it cannot pay back they would have asked for the liquidation if the company and take steps to see how they can recover some and minimise their losses,” he said. Onyekpere said that whereas the Federal Government had become virtually bankrupt and in dire need of cash to be able to stay afloat, the citizens have equally been impoverished and pauperised through unfriendly government policies and the mismanagement of the economy. He said the way out was to change the format of the fuel subsidy by changing from subsidising fuel consumption to subsidising production and still leaving the pump price of fuel at its current level.

