FG’s failure cause of resentment for Buhari –Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has said that although there is general consensus that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best in managing the affairs of the country, but unfortunately his best is not good enough for Nigeria.

Also, he said that the insurgency in the North East and banditry in the North West were yet to be arrested as the menace has almost crippled the states were the bandits and the insurgents have field days.

Tanko Yakasai made this known in an interview with Sunday Telegraph Friday in Kano while reacting to the statement credited to the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinabjo that Nigeria needs prayers not to break up as there are cracks in her walls.

Prof Osinbajo said this in a message the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha delivered on his behalf at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja last Sunday. “Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break if not properly addressed.

“Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation,” he said. Yakasai added: “General Buhari so-called best in governance is not so good for Nigeria because the resentment about his government is very high due to his failure to arrest the precarious situation of insecurity and devastating poverty in the land.”

Continuing the Octogenarian emphasised that the issues at stake is the prevailing Boko Haram insurgency that is yet to be arrested in the North East and banditry in the North West which has almost crippled some states. “You can see that even some of his allies in government are sounding frustrated and making derogatory remarks on how things are, this is to tell you that things are no longer at ease.”

However, the Vice President has denied saying this adding that it was not in the text of the address he sent to the gathering at the interdenominational service meant to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence.

“That tells you that some top members of this administration have some misgivings on how Nigeria is sliding into anarchy. “Whatever it is this goes to tell you that all is not well with the country. “If that kind of statement is coming from the likes of the Vice President then Nigerians should view them as dangers ahead and uncertain future it portrayed, then they should be careful.

“Before Buhari assumed office in 2015 he said that as soon as possible insecurity of whichever nature will be thing of the past and corruption which was second cardinal principle of his government would be wiped away, but five years after we can all see what is happening.

“The government should be seen doing things that will salvage Nigeria from its present unfortunate condition, the narrative should be changed for a more prosperous one.”

