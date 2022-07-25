FG’s financial commitment to personnel gulps N4.28trn in 16 months

Q1’22 projection drops by N106.32bn

The Federal Government spent a total of N4.28 trillion on personnel cost, including MARKETpensions, between January 2021 and April this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to the update on the 2022 Federal Government Budget performance provided by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while presenting the “Public Consultation on the draft 2023-2025 Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF)/Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP)” in Abuja, last Thursday, government’s actual spending on personnel cost, including pensions, between January and April 2022 amounted to N1.26trillion

Given that the Minister had on January 11, while giving a breakdown of the 2021 budgetexpenditure, disclosed that the government spent N3.02trilliononpersonnelcost including pensions last year, it means that such spending gulped a total of N4.28trillion in the 16-month period.

Further analysis of the update on the government’s 2022 Budget performance shows that while as at the end of April it planned to spend N1.22trillion on personnel cost for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), government’s actual spending for the four-month period stood at N1.13trillion.

Similarly, the data indicates that compared with the N205.91billionthatthegovernment had projected to spend on personnel cost for Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) between January and April this year, actual spendingamountedtoN99.59billion.

Accordingtothereport, the governmenthadestimatedaggregateexpenditurefor 2022at N17.32 trillion, with a prorata spendingtargetof N5.77atend of April. It, however, stated that “the actual spending as of April 31st was N4.72 trillion. Of this amount, N1.94 trillion was for debtservice, andN1.26trillion for personnel cost, including pensions.

As at April, N773.63 billion has been spent on capital expenditure.” New Telegraph reports thatthe2022-2024MTEF&FSP released by the Budget Office of the Federation late last year, showed that the Federal Government had projected to spend N4.79trillion on personnel and pension costs in 2022, compared with the N3.02trillion it spent last year.

With the government struggling to generate adequate revenue amid rising public debt and sluggish economic growth, financial expertshaveinrecentyearsbeen urging the country’s authorities to take effective measures to cut down personnel cost.

For instance, in their analysis of the 2020 budget, analysts at the civic organization, BudgIT, stated that “actual personnel cost has risen from N1.87trillion in 2015 to N2.1trillion in 2018- an increase of N220.66billion.

Although the government cited the introduction of a central payroll management system, to checkmate the issues surrounding ghost workers and other associated ills, this has not reduced the growing personnel cost. “With personnel cost currently at its highest point, there is a present concern that personnel cost is rising at an alarming rate.

In 2020, personnel cost of public labour force—which with respect to its size is said to make up about 0.21per cent of the total population of Nigeria— is estimated to gulp almost 27per cent of the total budget for the fiscal year.

There is a dire need for the Federal Government to prioritise efficient structural reforms in the area of right-sizing its civil service.”

Perhaps, in response to such calls, the Finance Minister, Mrs. Ahmed, announced, in May, last year, that the government was planning to cut personnel cost and merge MDAs, as part of its efforts to address the challenge of persistent low revenue

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...