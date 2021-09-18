FG’s fresh loans: We risk ending up in a debt trap – Muda

Must ensure loan is spent to build infrastructure – LCCI DG

Economic and financial experts have warned that Africa’s largest economy might sink into a debt trap if it continues to throw caution into the air over incessant borrowings. Nigeria’s debt stock is expected to hit $45billion, if President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the National Assembly to borrow additional $4billion and Euro 710million gets an approval. The major challenge that the nation is facing is its in ability to generate enough revenue to service its fast growing debt portfolio as debt as over 80 percent of revenue is committed to servicing debt.

Economist and private sector advocate, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the growing stock of debt is a cause for concern, noting that the current levels of debt are already at an unsustainable threshold. “If over 80% of revenue is used to service debt, then it is about time to slow down on debt accumulation. From reports, this request is new as it was not covered in the original borrowing. It is an addendum to the original plan which had already been approved,” he noted. While the economist would not rule out the necessity to borrow, he argued that the capacity to service the debt sustainably should be a critical consideration.

Muda said: “The risk is that at this rate, part of the borrowing will inevitably be used to fund recurrent expenditure. Already, actual revenue can hardly cover recurrent budget. The risk of ending up in a debt trap is quite high.” Director General, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chiyenre Almona, also speaking on the rising debt stock of the nation, said, the challenge with government in Nigeria, is borrowing for the wrong reasons. “They say the right things like using the borrowed monies to create infrastructure and to create jobs which should ultimately cause economic growth but they hardly do what they say.” “Borrowing itself is not a bad thing. But the truth is we need to borrow with projects in mind. It is better we don’t borrow to consume. Our borrowing should not be spent on revenue items our borrowing should be spent on capital items to enable the business environment to produce more. It is important that we always march it,” She said.

