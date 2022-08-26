Business

FG’s initiative to raise Customs’ revenue by 300%

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

A new measure that will boost Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s monthly revenue by 300 per cent from average of N210 billion to N630 billion is being considered by government. It was learnt that this would be achieved with the automation of all transit procedures from mother ports to bonded terminals or from command to command as part of efforts to drastically reduce transit leakages occasioned by diversion of cargo, among others. In its 2023/2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) report, government said it would use Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) module to enhance collection, reconciliation and audit trail of all relevant proceeds to block all opportunities to defraud the system. Also, NCS will introduce frameworks for recovering duties, taxes and appropriate fees from transactions conducted over electronic networks. The report also explained that the Federal Government would enhance port efficiency, strengthen anti-smuggling measures, review tariffs and waivers and issue more licenses to build modern terminals in existing ports, especially outside Lagos. It said: “This is expected to quadruple customs collection from the current N210 billion per month.

The Fast Track Trader Programme will be upgraded to enhance trade facilitation.” It stressed that the following strategies would be implemented to improve Customs revenue collections over the period 2023-2025, noting that there would be full implementation of e-Customs project geared towards simplification of Customs processes and automation of all forms of manual payments in every Customs formation. The report added that from 2023, there would be robust and intensified anti-smuggling and border management drive towards blocking and minimising revenue leakages, stressing that Artificial Intelligence Instrument (AII) would be used in border surveillance under the e-Customs project to check smuggling and enhance revenue collections. According to the report, there will be enhancement of Post Clearance Audit and Systems Audit (PCASA) risk management mechanisms to stimulate recovery of revenue losses. It added that there would be full implementation of excise duty on telecommunication services, alcoholic, Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), cigarettes and tobacco products.

It said: “Therefore, excise revenue is expected to grow exponentially because of the introduction of the telecommunication service charge and SSBs.” It explained that there would be introduction of 2.5 per cent export charge on the re-exportation of all imported goods as conveyed through the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures; series of Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) with additional levies on 172 tariff lines of the extant ECOWAS Common External Tariff.

On full implementation of the 2022 – 2026 ECOWAS Common External Tariff, the report noted that there would be introduction of green surcharge on imported vehicles and excise duty on gambling and lotteries including online betting and assessment and monitoring of all revenues collected on behalf of the Customs by the various designated commercial banks, saying this would create avenue for genuine reconciliation of all accrued revenues against claimed remittances to the various designated government accounts and also guide against diversion of any collectible revenue. The report explained that staff capacity development through training of the existing workforce and recruitment of new officers would be implemented, adding that there would be intensification of anti-smuggling campaign beyond common boundary in collaboration with other government law enforcement agencies to fight against smuggling activities and to curb trade irregularities and economic sabotage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIRSAL trains 2,600 bank managers, agric desk officers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigeria Incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has trained 2,600 mid-management and agric desk officers of commercial banks. Training bankers by NIRSAL is to make the bankers understand the challenges faced by farmers and agric value chain actors so that the risk the farmers and other actors pose to banks […]
Business

Agric expert tasks Senate on speedy passage of food bill

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following threat to food security in Nigeria, a retired Professor of Agricultural Economics and Policy and President, Food and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), Gbolagade Ayoola, has petitioned the National Assembly (NASS) to urgently adjudicate right to food as a fundamental human right in the country’s constitution. Ayoola urged the lawmakers in the country’s national assembly to […]
Business

Negative real yield concerns worsen amid rising inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Worry Analysts fret over inflation outlook   Citing the uptrend in inflation, financial analysts have raised concerns over the current negative real yield environment, warning that it is hurting investors and may negatively impact capital inflows into the country.   Experts use the term negative real yields to describe when an  investment’s nominal yield is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica