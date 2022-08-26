FG’s initiative to raise Customs’ revenue by 300%

A new measure that will boost Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s monthly revenue by 300 per cent from average of N210 billion to N630 billion is being considered by government. It was learnt that this would be achieved with the automation of all transit procedures from mother ports to bonded terminals or from command to command as part of efforts to drastically reduce transit leakages occasioned by diversion of cargo, among others. In its 2023/2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) report, government said it would use Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) module to enhance collection, reconciliation and audit trail of all relevant proceeds to block all opportunities to defraud the system. Also, NCS will introduce frameworks for recovering duties, taxes and appropriate fees from transactions conducted over electronic networks. The report also explained that the Federal Government would enhance port efficiency, strengthen anti-smuggling measures, review tariffs and waivers and issue more licenses to build modern terminals in existing ports, especially outside Lagos. It said: “This is expected to quadruple customs collection from the current N210 billion per month.

The Fast Track Trader Programme will be upgraded to enhance trade facilitation.” It stressed that the following strategies would be implemented to improve Customs revenue collections over the period 2023-2025, noting that there would be full implementation of e-Customs project geared towards simplification of Customs processes and automation of all forms of manual payments in every Customs formation. The report added that from 2023, there would be robust and intensified anti-smuggling and border management drive towards blocking and minimising revenue leakages, stressing that Artificial Intelligence Instrument (AII) would be used in border surveillance under the e-Customs project to check smuggling and enhance revenue collections. According to the report, there will be enhancement of Post Clearance Audit and Systems Audit (PCASA) risk management mechanisms to stimulate recovery of revenue losses. It added that there would be full implementation of excise duty on telecommunication services, alcoholic, Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), cigarettes and tobacco products.

It said: “Therefore, excise revenue is expected to grow exponentially because of the introduction of the telecommunication service charge and SSBs.” It explained that there would be introduction of 2.5 per cent export charge on the re-exportation of all imported goods as conveyed through the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures; series of Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) with additional levies on 172 tariff lines of the extant ECOWAS Common External Tariff.

On full implementation of the 2022 – 2026 ECOWAS Common External Tariff, the report noted that there would be introduction of green surcharge on imported vehicles and excise duty on gambling and lotteries including online betting and assessment and monitoring of all revenues collected on behalf of the Customs by the various designated commercial banks, saying this would create avenue for genuine reconciliation of all accrued revenues against claimed remittances to the various designated government accounts and also guide against diversion of any collectible revenue. The report explained that staff capacity development through training of the existing workforce and recruitment of new officers would be implemented, adding that there would be intensification of anti-smuggling campaign beyond common boundary in collaboration with other government law enforcement agencies to fight against smuggling activities and to curb trade irregularities and economic sabotage.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...