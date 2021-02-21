News Top Stories

FG’s N-Power programme, largest youth empowerment in sub-Sahara Africa –Dare

Minister Youth and Sport Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, yesterday described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as one which puts the youths on top of its agenda with the N-Power program being one of the largest youth- focused empowerment programmes in the sub-Saharan Africa.

 

The Minister said this at the Ilaji Farm, Hotel and Resorts, Ona Ara Local Government Area, Ibadan, venue of the 2-Day Workshop Training organised by the Southwest Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP).

 

Speaking on sport development, the minister noted that in a bid to bring up budding stars in the Nigeria football, “the extinct annual Christmas Cup will return and has been re-christened to involve 20,000 – 41,000 secondary schools in Nigeria”. He continued:

 

“The ministry is working towards rehabilitation of the four national stadia including the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Abuja Stadium and the National Stadium, Surulere.

 

“The ministry is looking forward to partnership with private organisations to help in remodelling these stadiums. With the help of Chief Adebutu Keshinghton, the Surulere Stadium in Lagos will be completed in June, 2021,” he disclosed.

 

While noting that the Nigeria Professional Football League has been digitalized “and is currently available to be streamed and watched online in different countries”, he added that “the ministry of Sport and Youth Development is currently working with the National Bureau of Statistics to get the database of youths in Nigeria”.

 

In his message to the Online publishers, Dare urged them to establish a set of fundamental ethics which would guide the conduct of journalism in the country in order to enforce professionalism, maintaining that the major reason behind the lack of professionalism in Online Journalism was the absence of gate keeping, balancing and other key codes of ethics guiding the traditional media.

