FG’s N6bn portable water for Ogoni communities excites group

The Environmental Right Action and Friend of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) yesterday expressed delight over the N6 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) over the provision of portable water for oil polluted Ogoni communities. The environmental right group also insisted that Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Projects (HYPREP) should establish a “Centre of Excellence” for the Ogoni clean up process.

The group had earlier surmised from majority of Ogoni people and reports of its team of monitors around the project areas that HYPREP was not working optimally, even as it said that the agency had almost completely derailed from the goals and objectives set out in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Ogoni Environmental Assessment report of 2011 leading to unnecessary delay and poor remediation work due to some unqualified contractors. Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo, in a press statement, argued that the Federal Government environmental legacy project in the last four years had been a story of misplaced priorities, politicised clean up, personal interest of board members overriding the interest of delivering a world class clean-up process and the critical need to save the lives of our people affected by environmental devastation. “The slow pace of the clean-up exercise and faulty procurement process are key areas that the present managers should urgently address,” he added.

Ojo, however, stated that the new managers should also “ensure that the major pillar of the clean-up process, which is the establishment of the Centre of Excellence to provide capacity building for HYPREP staff and the Ogonis, and document lessons learnt for the replication of the clean-up in the entire polluted Niger Delta should be restored.” The establishment of the Centre of Excellence, it was gathered, was sidelined in the past four years thereby shortchanging the Ogoni people of the opportunity to build capacity and skills of the youths.

