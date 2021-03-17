News

FG’s N6bn portable water for Ogoni communities excites group

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Environmental Right Action and Friend of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) yesterday expressed delight over the N6 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) over the provision of portable water for oil polluted Ogoni communities. The environmental right group also insisted that Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Projects (HYPREP) should establish a “Centre of Excellence” for the Ogoni clean up process.

The group had earlier surmised from majority of Ogoni people and reports of its team of monitors around the project areas that HYPREP was not working optimally, even as it said that the agency had almost completely derailed from the goals and objectives set out in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Ogoni Environmental Assessment report of 2011 leading to unnecessary delay and poor remediation work due to some unqualified contractors. Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo, in a press statement, argued that the Federal Government environmental legacy project in the last four years had been a story of misplaced priorities, politicised clean up, personal interest of board members overriding the interest of delivering a world class clean-up process and the critical need to save the lives of our people affected by environmental devastation. “The slow pace of the clean-up exercise and faulty procurement process are key areas that the present managers should urgently address,” he added.

Ojo, however, stated that the new managers should also “ensure that the major pillar of the clean-up process, which is the establishment of the Centre of Excellence to provide capacity building for HYPREP staff and the Ogonis, and document lessons learnt for the replication of the clean-up in the entire polluted Niger Delta should be restored.” The establishment of the Centre of Excellence, it was gathered, was sidelined in the past four years thereby shortchanging the Ogoni people of the opportunity to build capacity and skills of the youths.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NMEP distributes 145m insecticide nets in 6 yrs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) yesterday disclosed it has distributed over 145 million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) in 33 States in the last six years. Also, from2016to2019, NMEP distributed over 92 million doses of ACTs (anti-malarials), 22.5 million Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) dosesandover3millionvials ofArtesunate Injection National Coordinator NMEP, Audu Mohammed, who made this known in […]
News

How abducted lady tricked her captors into police net

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A kidnapped victim, Mrs. Maris Ibe, has successfully outwitted her captors and walked them into a police net at Asaba, the Delta State capital. The woman, after she was abducted, pretended to understand and supported her captors’ reasons for taking to the crime. Although the kidnappers, Sunday Chukwu, 28, married with a child, and Chidokwe […]
News

Diri urges patriotism as resident doctors meet in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has appealed to medical doctors and other health practitioners to show more patriotism by joining forces with progressive elements in the country to turn around the health sector. Diri made the appeal yesterday while declaring open the annual conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre chapter, at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica