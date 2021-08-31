FG’s new revenue drive and Nigerian motorists

The Federal Government has effected an upward review of fees charged for the procurement of vehicle plate numbers and driving licences.

The Secretary of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Nbomeghfe Nana-Aisha, who made this known in a letter dated July 30, this year, enjoined the relevant revenue-collecting agencies of the federal and state governments to ensure full compliance.

The new fees were fixed at the JTB’s 147th board meeting in Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State, on March 25, this year. The details show that standard private and commercial numbers have been jacked up to N18, 750 from N12, 500 while the motorcycle number would cost N5, 000 instead of N3, 000.

The articulated plate number now attracts a fee of N30, 000, having jumped from N20, 000. The old fee of N40, 000 for out-of-service number plates has been upgraded to N50, 000.

Fees for fancy numbers were also reviewed upwards while the fee for a fancy number got moved to N200, 000 from N80, 000. However, a soft landing was given to the government in this regard.

A fancy number plate designated for the use of a government agency now attracts a mere N20, 000 instead of N15, 000 Since some oil-consuming but technologically-promising countries have deployed maximum energy, ingenuity and funds into the production of electric vehicles and other automobiles that do not rely on petrol, diesel and gas, some of the derivatives of crude oil, for use, Nigeria’s gradual decline as an oil power, and the plummeting of her accompanying massive oil-induced foreign exchange, are only a matter of time.

This is why New Telegraph is giving the Federal Government a pat on the back for making a push to up its revenue-earning capability in the non-oil sectors, 65 years after the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in 1956 in Nigeria in the historic city of Oloibiri, in the present-day Bayelsa State. But much as we admire the attempt to make money from the non-oil sectors, which is coming rather shamefully belatedly,

New Telegraph frowns at the exclusion of the motoring public from the processes or engagements resulting in an important exercise as the upward review of fees for the procurement of motor vehicle numbers and the driving licences.

Government is about the people. It is also too sensitive for governance to be completely left in the hands of the civil servants, politicians and their friends. Without the involvement of the governed in the public policy formulation, the people-induced legitimacy becomes absent, which renders government policies and programmes heavily defective and compromised.

Despite the fact that enforcement of the new fees for motor vehicle numbers and driving licences might have commenced from July 30, this year, the conduct of public hearings in different parts of the country to enable the motorists to add their voices to the upward review of the fees should have been embraced.

What the JTB has done amounts to going ahead to shove a man’s head in his absence contrary to the wisdom and admonition conveyed to humanity through the treasured Yoruba proverb that “you do not shave a man’s head in his absence.”

Regrettably, the heads of the motorists were shaved in their absence with those behind the haircut failing to do a good job. The upward review is unfriendly; to say the least, with each new fee becoming a giant leap from the old one.

The new fee for a fancy number is N200, 000, having been jacked up from N80, 000. It is not only the highest but also the most discriminatory. For the same fancy number that will be used by a government agency, the latter was given just a slap on the wrist treatment with a fee of N20, 000.

The old fee was N15, 000. Vehicle operators and owners make multiple expenses on their automobiles, apart from paying for the procurement of their vehicle numbers and driving licenses.

The referred expenses range from insurance to fueling and servicing, which have gone a long way to making the ownership and the use of vehicles nightmarish for motorists.

Automobile users are also among the victims of the multiple but crippling taxes imposed on the people by the different federal and state government agencies thereby worsening their economic conditions.

The sole purpose of the government is to ensure the welfare and security of the people. It is, indeed, the responsibility of the government to ensure the happiness of the greater majority of the people.

New Telegraph is dismayed to state that the existing atmosphere, as indicated by the unilateral review of the fees for the procurement of vehicle numbers and driving licenses, is in contradiction of what clearly has been espoused.

We will not hesitate to urge the Executive Arm of Government to request the JTB to set aside the fees while consulting widely with the motoring public through the conduct of public hearings in different parts of the country in order to arrive at fees that will be pocket-friendly.

The Executive Branch of Government should know that when the economy of a country is on its knees, as is the case with Nigeria, sound economic decisions, anchored on justice, fairness, equity and merit become imperative.

Through the result-producing policies and programmes, the Federal Government will make progress in the revival of the economy.

A major obstacle to the actualisation of this dream is, regrettably, the impoverishment of the people through the imposition of crippling indirect taxes on the people, as illustrated by the unilateral but upward review of the fees for the procurement of the vehicle numbers and driving licences.

The new fees should be set aside now. That is the only way to realistically wipe away the tears of the millions of motoring public in Nigeria.

