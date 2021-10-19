FG’s policies put media under siege – Lai Oso

A Professor of Mass Communication at the Lagos State University (LASU), Lai Oso, has raised the alarm that the “draconian policies and anti-press” policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have placed the Nigerian media “under a siege.”

This was as the don lamented that the future of journalism and democracy in the country was being threatened by the “authoritarian leadership style” adopted by the Federal Government. Oso disclosed this at the 7th Waheed Kadiri Lecture, entitled: “The Future of Journalism and Democracy in Nigeria,” which was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The lecture was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) in honour of Waheed Kadiri, a former National President of the institute and former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

The communication scholar berated President Buhari for his administration’s “draconian antipress freedom” policies, which according to him, is aimed at gaging the media.

Oso, who alleged that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had become “a willing tool” in the hands of the government to intimidate the press, further said that “the NBC imposes fines and other forms of sanctions on privately-owned broadcasting stations as if it was created to take private broadcasting out of business.”

The don also noted that technology, commercialisation and ownership influence had adversely affected the contents and influenced the media, saying: “It appears that the Nigerian mass media is under state-imposed siege.

In order to capture the media and bend reality in the direction of its preferred worldview interests and hegemony, the government is deploying the instruments of the state against the media and journalists.”

He added: “The government seems to have gone back to books of authoritarian press control and national interest, the President Buhari administration and the National Assembly have tried on many occasions to enact legislations to muzzle freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

“The suspension of Twitter is part of this draconian anti-press freedom policy of the administration.”

In his remarks, Kadiri said the lecture was organised to set an agenda for development in the society and to put the government on its toes, even as he challenged Nigerians to contribute their quotas to national development.

