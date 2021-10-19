Education

FG’s policies put media under siege – Lai Oso

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

 

 

A Professor of Mass Communication at the Lagos State University (LASU), Lai Oso, has raised the alarm that the “draconian policies and anti-press” policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have placed the Nigerian media “under a siege.”

 

This was as the don lamented that the future of journalism and democracy in the country was being threatened by the “authoritarian leadership style” adopted by the Federal Government. Oso disclosed this at the 7th Waheed Kadiri Lecture, entitled: “The Future of Journalism and Democracy in Nigeria,” which was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

 

The lecture was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) in honour of Waheed Kadiri, a former National President of the institute and former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

 

The communication scholar berated President Buhari for his administration’s “draconian antipress freedom” policies, which according to him, is aimed at gaging the media.

 

Oso, who alleged that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had become “a willing tool” in the hands of the government to intimidate the press, further said that “the NBC imposes fines and other forms of sanctions on privately-owned broadcasting stations as if it was created to take private broadcasting out of business.”

 

The don also noted that technology, commercialisation and ownership influence had adversely affected the contents and influenced the media, saying: “It appears that the Nigerian mass media is under state-imposed siege.

 

In order to capture the media and bend reality in the direction of its preferred worldview interests and hegemony, the government is deploying the instruments of the state against the media and journalists.”

 

He added: “The government seems to have gone back to books of authoritarian press control and national interest, the President Buhari administration and the National Assembly have tried on  many occasions to enact legislations to muzzle freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

 

“The suspension of Twitter is part of this draconian anti-press freedom policy of the administration.”

 

In his remarks, Kadiri said the lecture was organised to set an agenda for development in the society and to put the government on its toes, even as he challenged Nigerians to contribute their quotas to national development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UI VC race: Aderinto tops final eight selected by Governing Council

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

…winner likely to emerge Friday As the race to select and appoint the 12th Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Ibadan, Nigeria, hots up, eight contestants finally selected were as at Thursday being interviewed by the Governing Council ahead of the announcement of the winner at any moment. According to New Telegraph investigations on […]
Education

I’ll reposition, sustain poly’s excellence –LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    The newly appointed 11th substantive Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye has pledged the commitment of his administration to prioritise staff welfare, academic excellence, enhance employability and entrepreneurship skill development of students of the polytechnic.   The Rector, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the members […]
Education

Pioneer Ivy League College opens in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

    Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   Nigeria’s pioneer Ivy League College, The Aretean, has set July 5, to commence academic activities in Abuja, with a Summer Camp. The school is expected to operate a British/Nigeria academic curriculum and leadership courses “that expose the students to a complete circle of training and development”. It also boasts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica