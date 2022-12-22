News Top Stories

FG’s promise to deliver PH-Maiduguri rail service by 2023 not feasible

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said that its promise to deliver railway service in the Eastern Corridor, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri, before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in May 2023 was no longer feasible due to paucity of funds.

This disclosure was made yesterday by the Minister of Transport, Muazu Sambo, while responding to a question on the project after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Recall that Muazu’s predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, had promised that the government would provide narrow gauge rail services to the Eastern Corridor before the end of Buhari’s administration. The President had also virtually performed the ground breaking ceremony of the $1.96 billion rail line project he said would stimulate economic activities in the corridor about two years ago.

The project to be executed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) was to transverse 14 states. 85 percent of the project was to be financed with foreign loans while the remaining 15 percent counterpart fund was to be provided by the Federal Government through budgetary allocations. Explaining why the project could no longer be delivered, Sambo said: “The eastern line is the line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. It has been segmented in such a way that the first part of the works covers from Port Harcourt to Enugu. Now, the truth of the matter is that if there was a promise to deliver this line before the end of this administration, this promise is no longer feasible because, when the contract was approved, it was approved on the premise that 85 percent will be funded through foreign loan, while 15 percent will be the counterpart funding for the national budget.

“Since that approval, we have not been able to obtain 85 percent foreign loans for this project. We have been funding it through the national budget on the basis of the 15 percent counterpart funding of the federal government. And therefore, funding has been a major challenge for this project.” Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola at the briefing disclosed that the Council approved a total sum of N135.9 billion for construction of roads and augmentation of existing contracts due to cost variation. The Minister also disclosed that the Council had directed the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to take over the settlement of the N4.774 billion pension liabilities of the workers in the defunct Federal Mortgage Finance Limited (FMFL). Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed that the Council approved the release of N3 billion for the engagement of insurance underwriters and brokers for group life assurance for police officers. According to him, 315,319 police officers would be covered with the life insurance policy from October 22 to October 2023. Asked to comment on the collateral death of civilians as a result of the recent airstrikes on the bandits hideouts in Zamfara state, the Minister of Information said the government regretted the development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Buhari arrives Ogun, commissions projects

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ogun State o. a one-day official visit. The President during his visit will inaugurate landmark projects undertaken by Governor Dapo Abiodun. Buhari, dressed in flowing agbada made with the popular local “Adire” fabrics arrived the Gateway City Gate Monument, Sagamu-Interchage-Abeokuta at 11.37am in company of Abiodun. […]
News

Cancel tolls on Lekki Expressway, Ikoyi Link Bridge, Onitiri tells LSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Government has been advised to cancel erection of tolls on Lekki Express way and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avoid another bloodletting. Some youths have indicated their plan to hold another protest on Lekki tolI plaza on February 13, in reaction to the ruling of the Judicial Panel, probing the EndSARS shooting which […]
News

Ortom hands over NIHOTOUR structures to FG

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State government yesterday handed over completed structures and facilities of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), North Central Zonal Campus to the Federal Government.   The NIHOTOUR, according to the state government, was for the training of manpower for the hospitality and tourism industry within and outside the country.   Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica