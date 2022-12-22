FG’s promise to deliver PH-Maiduguri rail service by 2023 not feasible

The Federal Government has said that its promise to deliver railway service in the Eastern Corridor, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri, before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in May 2023 was no longer feasible due to paucity of funds.

This disclosure was made yesterday by the Minister of Transport, Muazu Sambo, while responding to a question on the project after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Recall that Muazu’s predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, had promised that the government would provide narrow gauge rail services to the Eastern Corridor before the end of Buhari’s administration. The President had also virtually performed the ground breaking ceremony of the $1.96 billion rail line project he said would stimulate economic activities in the corridor about two years ago.

The project to be executed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) was to transverse 14 states. 85 percent of the project was to be financed with foreign loans while the remaining 15 percent counterpart fund was to be provided by the Federal Government through budgetary allocations. Explaining why the project could no longer be delivered, Sambo said: “The eastern line is the line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. It has been segmented in such a way that the first part of the works covers from Port Harcourt to Enugu. Now, the truth of the matter is that if there was a promise to deliver this line before the end of this administration, this promise is no longer feasible because, when the contract was approved, it was approved on the premise that 85 percent will be funded through foreign loan, while 15 percent will be the counterpart funding for the national budget.

“Since that approval, we have not been able to obtain 85 percent foreign loans for this project. We have been funding it through the national budget on the basis of the 15 percent counterpart funding of the federal government. And therefore, funding has been a major challenge for this project.” Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola at the briefing disclosed that the Council approved a total sum of N135.9 billion for construction of roads and augmentation of existing contracts due to cost variation. The Minister also disclosed that the Council had directed the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to take over the settlement of the N4.774 billion pension liabilities of the workers in the defunct Federal Mortgage Finance Limited (FMFL). Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed that the Council approved the release of N3 billion for the engagement of insurance underwriters and brokers for group life assurance for police officers. According to him, 315,319 police officers would be covered with the life insurance policy from October 22 to October 2023. Asked to comment on the collateral death of civilians as a result of the recent airstrikes on the bandits hideouts in Zamfara state, the Minister of Information said the government regretted the development.

