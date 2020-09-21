FG’s restriction trims fish import to N89.6bn

OUTRAGEOUS

Nigeria spends $700million annually on fish importation as deficit close to two million tonnes

Import quota restriction and cororavirus pandemic have affected the annual projected 4.5million tonnes fish imports into the country between February and August this year. Finding revealed that only three countries- United States, Chile and Albania were able to export some fish valued at N89.6billion ($190.7million) within the period.

The country spends $700million annually on fish importation in terms of foreign exchange because of the country’s deficit of close to two million tonnes, while production stands at less than 1.2 million tonnes.

Within the period, United States exported $75.8million; Chile, $68.1million and Albania, $46.8million. It was learnt that United States, Chile and Albania supplied 12 per cent, 11 per cent and seven per cent of the country’s consumption respectively.

Other suppliers currently battling with coronavirus pandemic are Europe with 18 per cent and Asia, 10 per cent. According to the United States Department of Trade (USDT), the imports were dominated essentially by fresh, chilled and frozen mackerel accounted for 40 per cent and other unspecified frozen fish.

It noted that fresh, chilled and frozen fish also accounted for the largest share of import values, while imports of dried, salted and smoked fish remained low, even though they are widely consumed in the country. In May, five vessels offloaded 20, 663 metric tonnes of fish valued at (N12.4billion) $20.99million.

Data obtained by New Telegraph from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that at ENL Consortium terminal, Lagos Port complex in Apapa Cool Expreso discharged 5240.246tonnes; Scrombus, 4223.678tonnes; Green Autevoll, 4000 tonnes; Libra, 3200 tonnes and Green Karmoy, 4000 tonnes. It was learnt that some fishing companies in Norway were unable to fish because of labour shortages caused by the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

It would be recalled in May, this year that hundreds of seafood workers were reluctant to work, leading to delay in fish harvests. It was revealed that demand for packaged and frozen fish and other seafood products had spiked as consumers prefer to stock up dry fish or on non-perishable seafood.

Mostly affected are the Norwegian exporters, who said that uncertainty still dominated the outlook, with regard to the duration and severity of the pandemic.

According to Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), Nigeria and Poland were the largest export markets for herring specie in 2019. The council’s Director for Central and West Africa, Mr. Trond Kostveit,

Nigeria was the largest market for dried seafood products like stockfish, stockfish heads and other dried seafood products in terms of volumes. Also, NCS noted that Norway exported 310,300 tonnes of herring worth $423.7 million last years to the countries despite fish quota restriction in Nigeria.

However, the exporters feared that a prolonged market downturn could be expected in 2020 after current restrictions on COVID-19 may have been relaxed.

Before the lockdown between January and February this year, a total of 23,500 tonnes of fish were off loaded at Lagos port. Also, 12, 292 tonnes conveyed by five vessels were discharged at Lagos Delta ports in October, 2019.

At Warri Port, Novaya Zemlya came with 1,423tonnes; Yunder Echo, 2,210 tonnes and Orange Sea 1,337tonnes, Green Chile and Water Phoenix berthed with 4,525 tonnes and 2,797.231 tonnes respectively.

