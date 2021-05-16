Business

FG’s revenue: Lottery Commission to introduce monitoring system – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Anayo Ezeugwu Comment(0)

Determined to make lottery a major source of revenue for the country, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Sunday announced that it is set to introduce a central monitoring system that would ensure that all earnings due to government on lottery are collected with precision.

Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said with the new system, all the loopholes and drains in the lottery business would be blocked so that the entire taxes and revenues payable to government are fully collected and remitted to government coffers.
Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that with all the measures being put in place by the Commission, lottery would soon be contributing significantly to the federal treasury as it is being done in advanced countries like America, UK and Spain.
Already, the Lottery Commission boss affirmed that both the management and staff members of the commission are being prepped with trainings and enhanced welfare package for the workers for effective take off of the novel system
The Director General assured that in addition to the recently approved Peculiar Allowance for members of staff of the Commission, the enhanced salary structure permitted for them since 2015 would become implementable after the realization of the new monitoring system as the commission would then have sufficient funds to meet its obligations.
In all these, the Director General, in the statement tagged: ‘Update on NLRC’ explained that the Commission placed priority on improving the capacity and welfare of staff of the commission and that is why, he said his commission put on top of the table in all its activities and projections, the implementation of a more robust condition of service for staff.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

SON begins quality products campaign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has disclosed that the agency has since commenced a nationwide sensitization campaign on the need to have only standards and quality products in circulation across the country.   He said the campaign is being executed with the Organisation’s relevant and critical stakeholders in the various […]
Business

Mastercard to help consumers offset carbon emissions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading payment technology provider, Mastercard, will help consumers directly offset carbon emissions and choose better products for the environment via its blockchain-based Provenance Solution, the company announced at the weekend. According to a press release, the system provides such granular detail that consumers can choose a more environmentally friendly cup of coffee, or a sustainable […]
Business

UBA introduces new naira credit card

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

P an African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has introduced a new UBA Naira Credit Card, a move, which  the lender said was in fulfilment of its promise to customers to ease their accessibility to funds and improve the overall standard of living.     According to the lender, “with the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica