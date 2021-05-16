FG’s revenue: Lottery Commission to introduce monitoring system – Gbajabiamila

Determined to make lottery a major source of revenue for the country, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Sunday announced that it is set to introduce a central monitoring system that would ensure that all earnings due to government on lottery are collected with precision.

Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said with the new system, all the loopholes and drains in the lottery business would be blocked so that the entire taxes and revenues payable to government are fully collected and remitted to government coffers.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that with all the measures being put in place by the Commission, lottery would soon be contributing significantly to the federal treasury as it is being done in advanced countries like America, UK and Spain.

Already, the Lottery Commission boss affirmed that both the management and staff members of the commission are being prepped with trainings and enhanced welfare package for the workers for effective take off of the novel system

The Director General assured that in addition to the recently approved Peculiar Allowance for members of staff of the Commission, the enhanced salary structure permitted for them since 2015 would become implementable after the realization of the new monitoring system as the commission would then have sufficient funds to meet its obligations.

In all these, the Director General, in the statement tagged: ‘Update on NLRC’ explained that the Commission placed priority on improving the capacity and welfare of staff of the commission and that is why, he said his commission put on top of the table in all its activities and projections, the implementation of a more robust condition of service for staff.