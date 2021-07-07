News

FG's target of $1bn from leather export by 2025, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described as achievable the Federal Government’s target of $1 billion earnings from the export of leather and finished leather products by 2025. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo raised the hope yesterday during the formal launch and sensitisation workshop on the National Leather and Leather Products Policy Implementation Plan in Abuja. The Vice-President, who maintained that the goal could become a reality with right planning and strategy, optimising the value chain, added that the industry could become a gamechanger for the nation’s economy by improving the country’s foreign exchange earnings, boosting growth, and providing employment for young Nigerians. Referencing a study carried out by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) which projected that the industry has the potential of not only increasing its earnings by 70 percent but also generating over US$1 billion by 2025, Osinbajo projected that leather product could soon become a major item in Nigeria’s export basket.

