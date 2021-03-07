Metro & Crime

FG’s treating bandits’ insurgents with kid gloves – Senator Okon

The pioneer publicity and organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Anietie Okon has berated the way and manner the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is handling the activities of bandits and insurgents in some parts of the North describing it as unsatisfactory.

 

Okon, a Third Republic Senator from Akwa Ibom State and national caucus member of the opposition party, who spoke with journalists in Uyo on Sunday, however, wondered why the same Federal Government descends heavily on agitators in the south east with full military might.

According to Okon: “It’s unfortunate that the Buhari-led administration is treating insurgents and bandits with kid gloves leaving bandits to operate freely in some parts of the north daily tormenting and dehumanizing Nigerians. Its giving law-abiding Nigerians serious concern that the primary duty of government which is to ensure the security of lives and property is no longer guaranteed under the present administration.”
Okon further regretted that the same government, which is overlooking the activities of the bandits and their cohorts who claim to be speaking and negotiating on their behalf in the North, is all out to crush unarmed agitators in the South East with full military might.

