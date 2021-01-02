FGSCAA ‘98 set donates items to orphanage home

It was pomp and ceremony interspersed with intellectual discourse as the FESTAC Grammar School Class of ‘98 Alumni Association (FGSCAA) recently hosted her ‘2020 homecoming party’ at a dinner and awards night.

Tagged ‘2020 Homecoming Dinner and Awards Night’ with the theme: ‘The Year That Changed The World’, the event was heralded by a week long programme with a visit to The Life Changer Less Privilege Home on 7th Avenue in FESTAC Town.

During the visit, food stuffs and essential items were donated to make life easier for those at the home. The members also played and sang with the children before they left. To create the much needed bonding for her members, games and free medical check up for members were held at the FHA field in FESTAC town.

