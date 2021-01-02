News

FGSCAA ‘98 set donates items to orphanage home

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

It was pomp and ceremony interspersed with intellectual discourse as the FESTAC Grammar School Class of ‘98 Alumni Association (FGSCAA) recently hosted her ‘2020 homecoming party’ at a dinner and awards night.
Tagged ‘2020 Homecoming Dinner and Awards Night’ with the theme: ‘The Year That Changed The World’, the event was heralded by a week long programme with a visit to The Life Changer Less Privilege Home on 7th Avenue in FESTAC Town.

During the visit, food stuffs and essential items were donated to make life easier for those at the home. The members also played and sang with the children before they left. To create the much needed bonding for her members, games and free medical check up for members were held at the FHA field in FESTAC town.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

RESTRUCTURING: YORUBA GROUP CALLING FOR SECESSION –YAKASSAI, JUNAID

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Baba Negedu

…it’s an agenda of Action Group supporters •They’ve not revealed what they truly want A former Liaison Officer to the late President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; and a Second Republic member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Junaid Mohamme, have faulted calls for restructuring by a Yoruba group, saying it is a ploy for […]
News

Obaseki’s victory confirms Nigerians dumping APC, says Jegede

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was a confirmation that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC).   Jegede in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Samuel Fasua, in Akure, […]
News

Fayemi pledges commitment to community projects

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promisedthathisadministrationwouldensurecompletion andsustenance of 675 Community and Social Development micro projects (CSDP) across rural communities in the state within the time frame. Fayemigavetheassurance yesterday while receiving the National Coordinator of Community and Social Development project (CSDP), Dr. Adulkarim Obaje and his team in Ado-Ekiti during a monitoring and documentation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica