FHC CJ expresses worries over 1000 pending cases before some Judges 

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho is worried about the number of cases pending before the court, lamenting that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets.

Speaking during a special court session to mark its 2022/2023 legal year on Monday, he said the situation is worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the court.

“We are accustomed to being expected to do more with less or no resources provided at all. While our needs continue to rise, funding doesn’t keep pace,” Justice Tsoho said.

He said Sections 29 (5) and 84 (14) of the Electoral Act 2022 give the high court the exclusive jurisdiction of hearing and determining pre-election complaints, with Section 285 (10) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandating that such cases must be concluded with 180 days from the date of filing of the suit.

 

