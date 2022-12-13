News Top Stories

FHC CJ expresses worries over 1,000 pending cases before some judges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, is worried about the number of cases pending before the court, lamenting that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets. Speaking during a special court session to mark its 2022/2023 legal year yesterday, he said the situation is worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the court. “Weareaccustomedtobeing expected to do more with lessornoresourcesprovided at all. While our needs continue to rise, funding doesn’t keep pace,” Justice Tsoho said. He said Sections 29 (5) and 84 (14) of the Electoral Act 2022 give the high court the exclusive jurisdiction of hearing and determining pre-electioncomplaints, with Section 285 (10) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandating that such cases must be concluded with 180 days from the date of filing of the suit. The Judge said: “This is notwithstanding the judges’ existinghigh-volumedockets that present enormous challenges.

It is necessary to place on record that the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022, was enacted without any consultation with the Court. Also, no support whatsoever was provided to address the increased responsibility. This weighed heavily on the operations of the court.” The CJ said already a total of 1, 838 pre-election cases were filed before the court, outof which1,285caseswere disposed of, leaving a total of 556 cases pending.

 

He further revealed that a total number of 135, 592 cases were pending before the court attheendof thelastlegalyear, comprising 41, 788 civil cases, 31, 832 criminal cases; 39, 799 motions and 22, 173 fundamental rights enforcement applications. Justice Tsoho said the number of judges of the court standing at 75 is still short of the constitutionally set limit of 100, adding that the process for the appointment of 15 more judges for the court is on. The Body of Senior Advocatesof Nigeria(BoSAN) has called for the establishment of a National Constitutional Court that will be saddled with the responsibility of determining allelection-related cases. The SANs noted that the 1995 Constitution that was promulgated by the General Sani Abacha government made provision for the establishment of a Constitutional Court

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

12 US military personnel, Afghans killed in bomb attacks at Kabul airport

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twelve United States military service personnel have been killed and 15 injured in the bomb attack at the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 Afghan civilians and wounded many more, a US official said. “At this time, we know that 12 US service members have been killed in the attack and 15 more service members […]
News

Queen ‘delighted’ after Harry, Meghan announce birth of baby girl

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Queen is “delighted” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Buckingham Palace has said. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge also congratulated the couple on social media. The Queen’s 11th great-grandchild was born on Friday at a hospital in […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Ozekhome, Ahamba, Adegoke disagree on consensus

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

‘There’s nothing undemocratic about consensus’ ‘Consensus muzzles, intimidates, allocates power, discriminatory Three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have expressed divergent views on the consensus option as a way of selecting candidate for election. The trio, Chief Mike Ahamba, Mr. Kunle Adegoke and Chief Mike Ozekhome, in a chat with Saturday Telegraph disagreed on the appropriateness […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica