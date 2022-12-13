FHC CJ expresses worries over 1,000 pending cases before some judges

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, is worried about the number of cases pending before the court, lamenting that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets. Speaking during a special court session to mark its 2022/2023 legal year yesterday, he said the situation is worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the court. “Weareaccustomedtobeing expected to do more with lessornoresourcesprovided at all. While our needs continue to rise, funding doesn’t keep pace,” Justice Tsoho said. He said Sections 29 (5) and 84 (14) of the Electoral Act 2022 give the high court the exclusive jurisdiction of hearing and determining pre-electioncomplaints, with Section 285 (10) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandating that such cases must be concluded with 180 days from the date of filing of the suit. The Judge said: “This is notwithstanding the judges’ existinghigh-volumedockets that present enormous challenges.

It is necessary to place on record that the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022, was enacted without any consultation with the Court. Also, no support whatsoever was provided to address the increased responsibility. This weighed heavily on the operations of the court.” The CJ said already a total of 1, 838 pre-election cases were filed before the court, outof which1,285caseswere disposed of, leaving a total of 556 cases pending.

He further revealed that a total number of 135, 592 cases were pending before the court attheendof thelastlegalyear, comprising 41, 788 civil cases, 31, 832 criminal cases; 39, 799 motions and 22, 173 fundamental rights enforcement applications. Justice Tsoho said the number of judges of the court standing at 75 is still short of the constitutionally set limit of 100, adding that the process for the appointment of 15 more judges for the court is on. The Body of Senior Advocatesof Nigeria(BoSAN) has called for the establishment of a National Constitutional Court that will be saddled with the responsibility of determining allelection-related cases. The SANs noted that the 1995 Constitution that was promulgated by the General Sani Abacha government made provision for the establishment of a Constitutional Court

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...