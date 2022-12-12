News

FHC CJ expresses worries over 1000 pending cases before some Judges 

Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho Monday said he was worried about the number of cases pending before the court, lamenting that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets.

He added that the situation was particularly worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the Court.

“We are accustomed to being expected to do more with less or no resources provided at all. While our needs continue to rise, funding doesn’t keep pace,” Justice Tsoho added.

Justice Tsoho, who spoke during a special court session the high court held to mark its 2022/2023 legal year, said that sections 29 (5) and 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, foisted on the high court, the exclusive jurisdiction of hearing and determining pre-election complaints, with section 285 (10) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, mandating that such cases must be concluded with 180 days from the date of filing of the suit.

“This is notwithstanding the judges’ existing high-volume dockets that present enormous challenges.

“It is necessary to place on record that the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022, was enacted without any consultation with the Court. Also, no support whatsoever was provided to address the increased responsibility. This weighed heavily on the operations of the Court,” he stated.

 

