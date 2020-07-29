FHC CJ issues practice direction on election matters

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho has issued new Practice Directions. The new direction is entitled: “Federal High Court of Nigeria, Practice Directions (NO. 2) 2020”.

The court’s Acting Information Officer, Oby Nwandu, yesterday, noted that the Practice Directions “mandates all trial courts in every pre-election matter to deliver judgement within 180 days from the date of filing the suit.”

The salient provisions contained therein are: “That nothing in the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 shall prevent a judge of the court from hearing a pre-election matter already pending before the court, during the vacation period until judgement is delivered. “No petition shall be entertained against a judge of the court hearing a preelection matter, save from a party on record in such matter.

“Where a party on record petitions as in (i) above, such petition shall be accompanied by an affidavit verifying the contents of the petition.

“(iii) The party shall cause same to be served on the Judge and all parties on record,

notwithstanding that the petition is addressed to the Chief Judge of the Court. “(iv) Where the petition is addressed to the Chief Judge, the proof of service of the advanced copies on all parties on record and the Judge concerned shall accompany the petition.”

The Practice Directions, which was made on 24th July, 2020 also took effect from that same date.

