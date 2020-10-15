FHQ: SWAT’ll fight armed robbery, violent crimes

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has said that the new tactical unit – the Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT) – will be restricted to fighting armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

In the wake of the dissolution of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had announced the SWAT to fill the gap therefrom.

However, #EndSARS protesters, whose agitations had culminated in the disbandment of SARS, expressed reservations over the declaration, as they feared that nothing might change after all. But, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a series of tweets, yesterday, allayed such fears, assuring that the new squad will abide by the establishment mandate. According to Mba, the SWAT is restricted to five mandates, without deviation.

“Mandate of the new Tactical team is strictly restricted to; Response to robbery attacks, Response to scenes of weapon-related crimes, Rescue operations, (and) Special operations involving high profile criminals. “No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the new Tactical team. Operations of the new Tactical team will be strictly intelligence-driven,” he said.

He reiterated the fact that operatives of SWAT will not be allowed to conduct routine patrols, unlawful seizure and search of smartphones, among others. His words: “Members of the new Tactical team will, by no means, embark on routine patrols. Members of the new Tactical team are barred from indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices.

“Operatives of the new Tactical team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter, especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.” Meanwhile, a coalition of Northern youths and stu-dent leaders from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider an upward review of budgetary allocation to police and other security agencies in the country. Convener and Chairman of the Coalition, Mr. Isah Jabbi, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, had continued to carry out sustained operations against terrorism and other forms of criminality. Jabbi also highlighted that the Police had maintained a posture to defend Nigeria’s internal security, in line with President Buhari’s focus to eliminate insurgency in the country.

He said that it was a mission the Inspector-General of Police was committed to. He wondered why a force that had achieved so much would be subjected to public protests and condemnation, noting that rather than attack, the police should be commended for fight against criminality. Jabbi expressed fears that the ongoing protest against the police could be hijacked by enemies of the country who were targeting the Nigerian Police and their leadership.

“We are worried, that rather than encourage and appreciate the selfless commitment of our policemen to the protection of our national security, some people, have dedicated themselves to the task of blackmailing and instigating Nigerians against the police,” he said. He, however, called for a holistic reformation of the Nigeria Police which would see an efficient and professional well-equipped police with improved funding. This, he said, would go a long way to curtail some of the excesses of the police while on assignment or operation.

