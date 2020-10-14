News

FHQ: SWAT’s mandate is to fight armed robbery, violent crimes

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has said that the new Tactical unit – the Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT) – will be restricted to fighting armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.
In the wake of the dissolution of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had announced the SWAT to fill the gap therefrom.
However, #EndSARS protesters, whose agitations had culminated in the disbandment of SARS, expressed reservations over the declaration, as they feared that nothing might change after all.
But, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a series of tweets, allayed such fears, assuring that the new aquad will abide by the establishment mandate.
According to Mba, the SWAT is restricted to five mandate, without deviation.
“Mandate of the new Tactical Team is strictly restricted to; Response to robbery attacks, Response to scenes of weapon-related crimes, Rescue operations, [and] Special operations involving high profile criminals.
“No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the new Tactical Team. Operations of the new Tactical Team will be strictly intelligence-driven,” he said.
He reiterated the fact that operatives of SWAT will not be allowed to conduct routine patrols, unlawful seizure and search of smartphones, among others.

