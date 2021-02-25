News

FHQ: Two officers, 4 gunmen killed in Abia station attack

…says 200 armed men invaded station

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, said two police officers were killed during a violent attack on a police station in Abayi, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday by suspected gunmen. It, however, noted that four of the attackers were neutralised, even as eight others were arrested by police operatives, who engaged the hoodlums in a fierce exchange of gunfire. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, claimed that the “unprovoked attack” on the station, was carried out by about 200 invaders armed with AK-47 rifles.

He gave the names of the officers killed in the crossfire as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vincent Gonze, and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo. The attackers were said to have stormed the station about 2a.m. on Tuesday, setting ablaze the station and some vehicles parked therein. New Telegraph reports that the development necessitated the imposition of a curfew on the area by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

“The Police in Abia State Command successfully neutralised four attackers, arrested eight persons and recovered arms and ammunition from hoodlums who carried out an unprovoked attack on Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State in the early hours of 23rd February, 2021,” Mba said in the statement. According to him, “It is worth noting that the hoodlums, numbering about two hundred persons, armed with AK-47 rifles and matchetes, invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

“Following the attack, two officers, ASP Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price.” He further disclosed that investigation was ongoing, vowing that the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident will be tracked, isolated and prosecuted in due course.

“The police high command calls on proprietors of medical facilities – both public and private – in and around Abia State to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station,” he said. Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased officers. He warned that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engage in an unwarranted attack on any public property. The IGP further directed all Command CPs to employ all legally-permissible measures to protect lives and property.

