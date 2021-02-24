FHQ: Two officers, 4 gunmen killed in Abia station attack

…says 200 armed men invaded station

*Operatives killed 4 gunmen, arrested 8 others – Police

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) Wednesday, said two police officers were killed during a violent attack on a police station in Abayi, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday by suspected gunmen.

It, however, noted that four of the attackers were neutralised, even as eight others were arrested by police operatives, who engaged the invaders in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, claimed that the “unprovoked attack” on the station, was carried out by about 200 Invaders armed with AK-47 rifles.

He gave the names of the officers killed in the cross-fire as, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo.

The attackers were said to have stormed the station about 2:00 am on Tuesday, setting ablaze the station and some vehicles parked there in.

New Telegraph reports that the development necessitated the imposition of a curfew on the the area by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

