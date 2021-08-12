Business

Fiam Wi-Fi launches Express Wi-Fi in Ajegunle

Fiam Wi-Fi, a startup Wireless Internet Service Provider has expanded its use of Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi platform to Ajegunle, a densely populated and blower-income area in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city. This initiative is supported by Facebook Connectivity as part of efforts to boost internet access across Lagos, Nigeria.

The company said it will, over the next three months, roll out additional Express Wi-Fi services in some of the most deprived communities in Lagos – including Makoko, a community built partly on stilts across the Lagos Lagoon and Naty Village, both shing communities without any public infrastructure.

“With millions of Nigerians unable to afford connectivity, we are pleased to provide 1GB of data for N200 (U.S. 50 Cents) without valid ity or expiration period,” said founder and CEO, Fiam Wi-Fi, Akin Marinho. “Our mission as a company is to connect 50 million more Nigerians to the internet over the next decade.

The Express Wi-Fi platform allows us to build, scale and monetise our business, and lets us focus on delivering on our mission – to connect underserved communities to the internet.” Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Facebook Connectivity that enables partners to build, grow and monetise their Wi-Fi businesses in a sustainable and scalable way while providing their customers with fast, affordable and reliable internet access.

“We are pleased to work with Fiam Wi-Fi to promote digital inclusion in Lagos and beyond by connecting millions to a faster, higherquality and affordable internet,” said Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Facebook, Adaora Ikenze. “The Express Wi-Fi platform enables our partners to provide great connectivity when and where people need it,” she added. Fiam’s expansion has been possible thanks to Tanaza, the cloud-based network management platform. Tanaza’s intuitive and affordable software has helped Fiam minimize CapEx while maximizing their operational efficiency.

