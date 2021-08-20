FIBA Afrobasket: Brown names four home-based stars in D’Tigers’ final roster

D’Tigers Head Coach, Mike Brown named four players who are based in the country in his final 12-man roster for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket taking place in Kigali, Rwanda. In a list completely different from the squad that played at the last Olympic Games inTokyo, Brownnamed RiversHooperspoint guard, Ikechukwu Benjamin, as well as Koko Victor Anthony in the party to Kigali. The duo of Nwafor Celestine Joseph (Kano Pillars) and Agu Ibe Aguchi (Gombe Bulls) completes the list of invited players from the Nigerian league. Daniel Utomi who plies his trade with Vichy Clermont in France will be joined by Ikenna Ndugba, Emmanuel Omogbo of Apoel BC of Cyprus and Benjamin Emegolu (Rouen Basket Metrople, France) after days of training in the United States of America.

