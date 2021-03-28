FIBA condoles with NBBF, FMYSD, Sokoto State Government

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has sympathized with the NBBF, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Sokoto State Government after the fatal accident involving the state’s basketball team that claimed the life of Coach Elisha Jatau.

FIBA leadership in a statement described the accident as an unfortunate incident which has had a reverberating effect throughout the global basketball family. At the FIBA Finance Committee meeting which has the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr Musa Kida as member, the committee commiserated with the federation and the good people of Sokoto state.

Chairman of the committee, Ingo Weiss who presided over the gathering with the Secretary General of FIBA, Andreas Zagklis in attendance said, “At this trying time, we want to tell NBBF, the Ministry of Sports and Sokoto State Government that they are not alone in their moment of grief. We are sad to hear about the incident that happened which led to a loss of life.”

“Every life is precious and sacred. The loss of one therefore will definitely cost the basketball family greatly.” Weiss thanked the Sokoto State Government led by His Excellency, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal and his Commissioners (Health and Sports) for their timely intervention.

“We were glad when we heard about the roles played by the Sokoto State government which led to a prompt rescue, admission and treatment of the injured.” Weiss prayed that the soul of the departed will be granted eternal rest while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

