FIBA Men’s World Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigers beat Guinea for second win in window 6

The Nigeria male basketball team, D’Tigers on Saturday recorded their second win at the ongoing FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in Luanda, Angola. D’Tigers defeated their West African neighbours Guinea by 62-59 points in a very cagey encounter at the Pavihao Multiusos de Luanda.

The first quarter was 13 all but the Guineans took the second quarter 22-18 and went ahead to pick the third quarter 13-8. D’Tigers turned the table in the fourth and final quarter 11-23 to secure a three-point winning margin.

The victory means, D’Tigers are third on group E log 14 points behind Cote d’Ivoire 15 points and host Angola 14 points. However both Cote D’Ivoire and Angola are yet to play their game in hand.

On Friday, D’Tigers defeated Cote d’Ivoire 72-63 in game one of Window 6 of the FIBA Men’s World Cup Qualifiers. Earlier on Saturday in group F, South Sudan overran the DR Congo 82-61 in Alexandria, Egypt.

