FIBA rankings: D’Tigeress drop three places, D’Tigers unmoved

Current Africa champions, D’Tigeress, have dropped three places in the world rankings released by the Federation of International Basketball Association on Tuesday. Nigeria senior women’s basketball team garnered 361.6 points to drop from 14th to 17th position in the world but retain their spot as the number one in Africa. Senegal with 259.2 points are second on the continent but 27th in the world.

The top African trio is completed by Mozambique, which totals 152.6 points. Angola are at the foot of the podium with 147.1 points. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the D’Tigersdidnotmovefromtheirprevious 22nd position as their 439.3points ensured they remain the best team in Africa. Angola, Tunisia nd Senegal are second, third and fourth placed teams in Africa respectively. Few weeks back D’Tigeress under Coach Otis Hughley gathered for a training camp in the United States of America ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

