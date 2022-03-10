Sports

FIBA recognizes Kida’s board

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…ratifies Benin’s Elective Congress results

Following the conclusion of the report review process, the Federation of the International Basketball Federation has congratulated Engr Musa Kida and other newly elected board members of the Nigeria Basketball Federation. The letter authored by FIBA President, Hamane Niang, FIBA congratulated all the elected members of the NBBF that emerged at the Elective Congress held on Monday, 31st of January in Benin City, Edo State In its acknowledgement and congratulatory letter dated 7th, March, 2022, FIBA highlighted the need for a closer collaboration between the national body and the global umbrella to speed up the development of basketball in Nigeria.

The letter read in part, “FIBA acknowledges receipt of the results of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Elective Congress held in Benin City on 31, January, 2022. Accordingly, FIBA takes note of the election of the following persons to the NBBF Board for the following four years.” In line with constitutional provision of the 2019 NBBF constitution, the letter said, “FIBA takes the opportunity to request your confirmation as to the remaining members of the NBBF Board as per article 21.2 (d) to (i) of the NBBF Constitution”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I can’t wait to knock out Fury – Joshua

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…AJ screams after win over Pulev   Anthony Joshua has welcomed Tyson Fury’s claim he will beat the unified champion of the world “inside three rounds” and says he feels his British rival will “bring out the best in me.”   in round nine on Saturday to increase hope he could fight Fury next. “I […]
Sports

NPWF honours Kalu, Dare others at 40th anniversary

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria Pro Wrestling Federation at the weekend honoured the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, with awards during the federation’s 40 years anniversary that took place at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. […]
Sports

Enyimba vow to bounce back from CAF Confed defeat

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Enyimba international coach, Fatai Osho, has promised that the team will bounce back despite a massive defeat on Sunday in the hands of Algeria side ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup group A tie. ES Setif thrashed the People’s Elephants 3-0 and increased their chances of progressing to the knockout round of the competition. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica