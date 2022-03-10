FIBA recognizes Kida’s board

…ratifies Benin’s Elective Congress results

Following the conclusion of the report review process, the Federation of the International Basketball Federation has congratulated Engr Musa Kida and other newly elected board members of the Nigeria Basketball Federation. The letter authored by FIBA President, Hamane Niang, FIBA congratulated all the elected members of the NBBF that emerged at the Elective Congress held on Monday, 31st of January in Benin City, Edo State In its acknowledgement and congratulatory letter dated 7th, March, 2022, FIBA highlighted the need for a closer collaboration between the national body and the global umbrella to speed up the development of basketball in Nigeria.

The letter read in part, “FIBA acknowledges receipt of the results of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Elective Congress held in Benin City on 31, January, 2022. Accordingly, FIBA takes note of the election of the following persons to the NBBF Board for the following four years.” In line with constitutional provision of the 2019 NBBF constitution, the letter said, “FIBA takes the opportunity to request your confirmation as to the remaining members of the NBBF Board as per article 21.2 (d) to (i) of the NBBF Constitution”.

