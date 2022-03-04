Sports

FIBA World Cup: D’Tigress in tough group, drawn with France, Canada, three others

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been handed a tough group in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup slated to take place in Sydney, Australia in September. They are drawn with familiar foes France, Australia, Canada, Japan and Serbia in Group B of the tournament. The top four teams progress to the quarter-finals with D’Tigress being the lowest rank team in the group. The African champions, D’Tigress defeated France and Mali to pick the World Cup ticket in Serbia in February. D’Tigress surprisingly played in the quarter-finals of the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

The first time any African country would achieve such feat. The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, the 19th edition of FIBA’s premier international tournament for women’s national basketball teams, will be held in Sydney, Australia between 22 September and 1 October 2022. The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 will feature the world’s top 12 women’s national teams, with 38 games to be played across 10 days from September 22 to October 1.

 

