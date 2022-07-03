Sports

FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers book secondround ticket

With three wins from five games, D’Tigers booked their place in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Having recorded a 20-0 points win over Mali who failed to show up for their game, Nigeria crossed the threshold with eight (8) points to join group leader, Cape Verde, and third-placed Uganda in the next round.

 

According to the pre-qualification guideline, the top three teams in group A will be merged with the top three teams in Group C consisting of Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, Guinea, and the Central African Republic.

 

Addressing the players on Saturday, Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Kida, thanked the team for their dedication and swift response to the call of duty.

Kida who was in the company of his Vice President, Babs Ogunade, conveyed the gratitude of Nigerians to the players for representing to the best of their abilities whenever they were called upon. “Congratulations again for booking your deserved place in the second round. I bring you greetings from your compatriots back home who are solidly behind you.

 

The job is far from over. We must start preparing for the second round immediately with the game against Uganda on Sunday,” he said. “We must finish high and end this phase with a bang.

 

We will do everything within our power as a federation to make things easy for you on and off the court.” Meanwhile, Nigeria will face off with Uganda on Sunday by 2pm after both teams lost to the eventual group winner, Cape Verde. The next round of matches will be held between the 22-30 of August.

 

